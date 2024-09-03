Betway App: Mobile Review in Ghana

The Betway app is an intuitive platform available on two major operating systems in Ghana: Android and iOS.

Downloading the app is straightforward and can take between 30 seconds and 2 minutes, depending on the speed of the internet service provider.

Specifications Android/APK RAM 3.2 MB Version 1.0.00000000004 Size 67.96 MB Compatible Devices All Android devices

How to Download Betway Android/APK App?

Downloading the Betway apk/app on Android is straightforward and can be done in a few simple steps. Follow these guidelines to get the app on your device:

Head to the Google Play Store and search for the Betway Ghana app; Tap the “Install” button to download the new Betway app; Allow a few seconds for the download process to complete; Register by providing your personal details and logging in.

That should get you the latest version of the app. However, note that there are several Betway apps on the platform, including the Betway Africa app, so ensure you download the Ghana app.

Alternatively, users can download the app by scanning a special QR Code:



To do that, first, scroll to the bottom of the page and scan the code; Copy the text and paste it into the browser; Navigate to the mobile website of the Google Play Store; Tap on the big green button to download the Betway app/apk; Wait for the download process to end and open the app on your device; Register or log in, depending on your status with the platform.

Note that your device settings may automatically prevent you from downloading apps from unknown sources, which may affect the download process. If this happens, go to the device's Settings and toggle the “Allow download from unknown sources” button. This should allow you to download the Betway app on your device.

What Are the Betway Android System Requirements?

The system requirements to install the app on your device include Android version 5.0+, 67.96 MB of disk space, and 3.2 MB of RAM. Fortunately, most Android devices have these features, so it shouldn’t be difficult to install the app unless you’re using a very old device.

Specifications Android/APK App size 67.96 MB Software version 1.0.00000000004 Operating System Android Operating System Minimum space needed 68 MB Internet connection required Yes Available on Google Play Yes

How to Download the Betway iOS app?

Betway has a dedicated app for its iOS users, allowing them to join the fun by betting from anywhere in the world. The app is accessible either on the home page of the Betway website or by navigating to the App Store on the user’s device. Here are a few steps to download the iOS version of the app:

Navigate to the App Store; Type the “Betway Ghana” in the search field to locate the app for Ghana; Tap the “Get” button and wait for a few seconds as the app downloads on the device.

Alternatively, you can download the app from the bookmaker’s home page by scanning the QR code at the bottom of the page. Follow these steps to complete the installation:

Scan the QR Code as shown at the bottom of the home page; Copy the link generated by the code and paste it into the browser; This should take you to the Play Store website, where you can download the app; Tap on the “Get” button to download the app and wait for a few seconds; Register on the app by providing the required details.

Any of the steps listed above should help you download the app onto your device. If you’re finding difficulties, you can contact customer support on the bookmaker’s webpage.

What Are the Betway iOS System Requirements?

Apple product users can also access the platform with their devices only if the devices meet certain criteria. Here, our experts have listed the basic criteria that iOS devices must meet to access and use the platform.

Specifications iOS App Size 25.9 MB Operating system iOS Minimum space needed 26 MB Internet connection required Yes Available on the App Store Yes

What Are the Features of the Betway App?

Betway has a range of features that provide a conducive environment for wagering on the platform. However, we’ll cover the major ones that you need to know and can use to place bets with the operator.

Live Betting

Betway’s live betting feature ensures that punters can place bets while the games are in session. Some of the games players can wager on while they are live include football, basketball, cricket, boxing, table tennis, tennis, and volleyball.

Aside from betting on the outcome of matches, players can predict events such as which team will score first, etc. Betway Ghana also offers livestreaming on specific major events so punters don’t miss the games.

Welcome Bonus

The betting platform welcomes new patrons with a competitive bonus of up to GHS 200 in Free Bets with the code BETGOAL. However, signing up isn’t enough to claim the bonus; players must fulfil the minimum deposit and wagering requirements to qualify. The minimum deposit is GHS 1, and the wagering requirements include placing a multi-bet of 3 or more games.

The odds for each game must be 3.0 or higher, and the free bet must be used within 30 days of deposit. Note that players mustn’t withdraw the bonus before placing the bets, or they’ll forfeit it. Read the remaining terms and conditions on the official website.

Deposit/Withdrawal Methods

The platform has provided up to 9 deposit and withdrawal methods to make it easy and convenient for its patrons. The most popular are the mobile money methods of the three biggest telecommunications companies in Ghana: MTN, Telecel, and AirtelTigo. Players can also use the dedicated Betway USSD to make payments or withdraw earnings.

Holders of Visa debit or credit cards can also make deposits or withdrawals, while punters who don’t prefer any of these means can use a Betway-accredited agent. These agents can help punters to load their e-wallets or make withdrawals with their special service. Betway’s all-inclusive payment method is one of the most expansive on the market.

Mobile Money Methods Only

A majority of the Ghanaian populace remains unbanked, which makes mobile money one of the most preferred options for financial transactions. Thus, Betway’s addition of the most popular mobile money platforms in the country is lauded. As we’ve already mentioned, Betway Ghana has recruited the mobile money services of MTN, AirtelTigo, and Vodafone.

Cash Out

Often, punters are pained when all their games from their multi-bet are successful except for one, which invalidates the entire bet slip. To help its customers optimise their experience, Betway introduced the cashout feature. This feature enables punters to withdraw their earnings before all the games in the multi-bet are played.

Sports

The platform boasts a wide variety of sporting events both on the mobile app and the website. Some of the games include football, soccer, tennis, boxing, horse racing, basketball, UFC/MMA, Formula 1, wrestling, and ice hockey.

How to Register Via the App?

Registering on the app is easy and straightforward, and it is the same process as registering on the website. To sign up, players must provide their phone number, create a strong password, and add their date of birth to move to the next stage.

Betway Welcome Bonus

The Betway welcome bonus, which we discussed earlier in this article, is also open to mobile users. It offers free bets up to GHS 200 to new users who fulfil all the terms and conditions governing the bonus. The same rule applies to mobile and website users.

App vs Mobile Version

The Betway app and the mobile version appear to have the same features and functions. Both have user-friendly interfaces that make navigation quick and easy. They also feature the same number of sports games, events, casino games, and payment methods.

Both versions also cover live games, but due to the clumsy interface, it’s difficult to find some of them. However, one notable difference is that the app allows biometric login, where users can access their accounts with their fingerprints.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Has all the features of the web version. Clumsy interface. Biometric login for easy access. No lite version. User-friendly interface.

What Is Our Review of the Betway App?

The Beway app allows bettors to wager on their favourite games on their mobile devices from anywhere, provided there’s an internet connection. The app has all the major features found on the website, including all 9 payment options. Our investigations reveal that the app allows for the live streaming of specific live games, such as major football tournaments.

We recommend the app to both new and existing customers because it offers the same betting experience as the website version. Fortunately, the Betway app download process isn’t cumbersome; just head to the Google Play Store or App Store and search for it. Follow the details specified above or type “I want to download Betway” in the search bar of your browser.

Pros Cons Place bets from anywhere. No lite version. Biometric login for quick access. No data-free mode. All major features on the website version.

What Could Be Improved in the Betway App?

The operator should consider introducing a lite version to help declutter the interface so patrons can navigate the app easily. It should also introduce a data-free mode for the many areas in Ghana where there’s no internet service.

Mobile and App in Betway in Ghana - Our FAQs

Here are few popular questions that our readers have asked us. Read below.

How to Download the Betway Ghana App?

To download the Betway app, go to the Google Play Store or the App Store and search for “Betway Ghana.” Tap the download button and wait for a few seconds to complete the process.

Is Betway Still Operating in Ghana?

Yes, Betway is still operating in Ghana and keeps expanding to include other lesser-known sports.

How to Install Betway?

Download the Betway app or apk from the mobile store or website.

How to Register Betway in Ghana?

Open the app and enter your details. The platform will provide you with your unique Betway app login details.

How to Create an Account for Betway?

Open the app and provide your phone number, full name, date of birth and ID number.

How Do I Withdraw Money from Betway in Ghana?

Tap the “Deposit” tab on the top right corner of the app and choose your preferred deposit method. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and add your PIN.