Bayern Munich vs Auckland City predictions: Value in a goal fest

We have three attractive Bayern Munich vs Auckland City predictions for their Club World Cup opener on 15 June 2025 and valuable goal betting options.

Our betting expert suggests that Bayern Munich will find the net many times and dominate the New Zealand outfit.

Best bets for Bayern Munich vs Auckland City

Highest scoring half - Second at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Goal range - 6+ at odds of 3.30 on Betway

10 minutes 1x2 - Bayern Munich at odds of 1.87 on Betway

We expect Bayern Munich to win 6-0.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Having reclaimed the Bundesliga title from Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich head to the Club World Cup full of confidence. The Germans have clutched the CWC title in 2013 and 2020.

According to Opta, they have a 12.8% chance to win the CWC for the third time in their history. Considering that they’ve advanced to the quarter-final stage in each of their last five UEFA Champions League campaigns, they’re well-positioned to dominate Group C.

They'll kick off their Club World Cup campaign on Sunday in Cincinnati, facing a fully amateur side, Auckland City. Moreover, Auckland City shouldn’t be confused with the Australian A-League side, Auckland FC.

The New Zealanders are the most experienced in this competition, having made 12 appearances so far. They’ve earned their spot this year by being the best-performing team from the OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) over the last four years.

To put this fixture into perspective, Auckland City’s players don’t receive a salary. In fact, players are paid a weekly allowance that covers their basic expenses. Despite that, they’re in great form, having won the National League and OFC Champions League titles.

Probable lineups for Bayern Munich vs Auckland City

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer; Boey, Stanisic, Dier, Goretzka; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Muller, Coman; Kane

Auckland City expected lineup: Tracey; Bevan, Boxall, den Heijer; Garriga, Lagos, Lobo, Manickum, Mitchell; Yoo, Zeb

Bayern poised to punish fatigue

Bayern are expected to dominate this match, especially with their star-studded squad, as opposed to the opposition. Auckland City’s players will inevitably get exhausted through the match, so the Bavarians could score freely.

Vincent Kompany’s men may perform better in the second period after he puts in Jamal Musiala, who just returned to regular training. They scored 59% (58) of all their goals in the second stanza of the Bundesliga last season.

Furthermore, Bayern have scored 21 of the last 30 goals across all competitions after the halftime whistle, which equates to 70%. The last goal that Auckland City conceded was against Rewa, which was a 95th-minute equaliser, suggesting that the second half will likely see more goals than the first.

Bayern Munich vs Auckland City Betting Tip 1: Highest scoring half - Second at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Plenty of goals expected in Connecticut

It’s worth mentioning that Auckland City have never faced a UEFA-based club in this competition, as they’re usually already eliminated before European sides enter. Navy Blues will likely be concerned against this type of opposition.

Their record at the CWC is concerning, having been defeated 0-3 four times, which are their heaviest losses in the competition. Die Roten don’t tend to take it easy, as they’re used to playing at full intensity against their opponents.

Kompany’s charges won a joint-high 13 domestic league matches by at least three goals, a record that stands across Europe’s traditional top-five leagues. Paul Posa and the men from New Zealand are facing a tough challenge against a team filled with world-class stars.

Bayern Munich vs Auckland City Betting Tip 2: Goal range - 6+ at odds of 3.30 on Betway

Fireworks to start early

Bayern scored 41 first-half goals in the Bundesliga last term, including 11 in the first 15 minutes, which is about a quarter. Harry Kane and his team will be eager to score early and start the competition with confidence.

Auckland City have struggled in this competition, having lost all five of their previous matches without scoring a single goal. Bayern will just be too strong for the New Zealand outfit, so the Bavarians will score plenty of goals early on in the match.