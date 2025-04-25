Barcelona vs Real Madrid Predictions: No Lewandowski, No Win

Get three Barcelona vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips from our football expert on the Copa Del Rey final on 26th April at 22:00.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid to win at odds of 3.10 with Betway

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.25 with Betway

Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.15 with Betway

Real Madrid should lift the Copa Del Rey with a 3-1 victory over Barca this weekend.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Barcelona made it through their two-legged Copa Del Rey semi-final with Atletico Madrid 5-4 on aggregate. They lock horns with their arch rivals in the final at the weekend, after Real Madrid also made it through their semi-final with Real Sociedad, winning 5-4 on aggregate.

Hansi Flick’s Barca have set the pace for the likes of Real to follow in La Liga this season. They remain four points clear of Los Blancos, with just five games left to play.

Barca have also made their way into the Champions League semi-finals after overcoming Borussia Dortmund in the last eight. With a chance to win three trophies still a realistic prospect for Flick’s men, the Copa Del Rey is the first of what would be a historic treble.

Real Madrid have been similarly consistent so far this season, losing the same number of games as Barca (5). However, they’ve scored 23 fewer goals than the Catalans, with Barca heavily reliant on their veteran target man Robert Lewandowski.

Real have lost their last three meetings with Barcelona in competitive competition. However, the likely return of Kylian Mbappe and Ferland Mendy to this weekend’s lineup adds more pace and power to threaten the Barca backline.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona Expected Lineup: Szczesny; Kounde, Martin, Cubarsi, Martinez, de Jong, Pedri, Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha, Torres

Real Madrid Expected Lineup: Courtois; Valverde, Mendy, Asencio, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Modric, Ceballos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Mbappe

Los Blancos to Win the Second Copa Del Rey in Three Seasons

Although Real Madrid have lost their last three El Clasico meetings with Barcelona, Carlo Ancelotti’s men can turn the tide here. Robert Lewandowski’s absence from Barca’s forward line leaves the Catalans light in the final third.

In fact, only two other players have scored double figures this season – Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

Real prepared for their Copa Del Rey final with a narrow 1-0 win at Getafe on Wednesday night. Ancelotti’s side narrowed the gap between them and Barca in La Liga as a result. This feels somewhat symbolic ahead of this crunch meeting at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Real Madrid to win at odds of 3.10 with Betway

Recent History Suggests Goals Are Likely

Looking at their recent head-to-head meetings, the Copa Del Rey final could feature plenty of goals. Five of the last six El Clasicos have ended with four or more goals scored.

Although Barca will be without Robert Lewandowski, there’s still plenty of goals running through Hansi Flick’s team. Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo have the firepower to pose problems.

The most recent El Clasico – the Supercopa de Espana – was in January when no fewer than seven goals were scored, including a red card for Barca. The betting markets suggest there’s only a 44.44% chance of four or more goals to arrive this weekend. That makes this the value pick from our trio of Barcelona vs Real Madrid predictions.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.25 with Betway

Mbappe Appears to Enjoy Facing Barca

Real’s French ace, Kylian Mbappe, will almost certainly be Ancelotti’s main attacking weapon this weekend. Mbappe has a fine goalscoring record against Barcelona, having scored seven goals in six competitive games during his career to date.

This includes his appearances for former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League. Mbappe drew a blank in Real’s La Liga game with Barca in October. However, his history against Barca merits a better goalscoring probability than the 46.51% offered by the betting markets this week.

Mbappe hasn’t scored since 29th March, so it’s his time to shine in Seville.