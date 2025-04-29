Barcelona vs Inter Predictions: High-Flying Barca to Step Up Again

It’s time for our Barcelona vs Inter predictions ahead of their huge Champions League clash this week. We predict the home team to come out on top.

+

Barcelona vs Inter Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Inter

Barcelona win and over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.87 on Betway

Raphinha as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.90 on Betway

Both teams to score - no - at odds of 2.30 on Betway

We predict a 2-0 home win for Barcelona over Inter.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Barcelona and Inter are going into their Champions League semi-final in very different form. The hosts are flying high and recently clinched the Copa del Rey crown, while the visitors lost four games in a row. There is only one favourite at the Nou Camp for this last four tie.

Hansi Flick’s side are on a 15-game unbeaten streak at home and haven’t lost in their own backyard in 2025. Meanwhile, Inter haven’t done well in Serie A last week, and failed to score in their last three matches. Injuries and key returns could certainly play a part, though.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Inter

Barcelona Expected Lineup: Szczesny, Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde, Pedri, de Jong, Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha, Torres

Inter Expected Lineup: Sommer, Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhonoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Martinez

Teams in Very Different Form

Barca will host their Italian counterparts with high confidence this week. They’re Copa del Rey champions, they’re top of LaLiga, and they’re still on course for a remarkable quadruple. Meanwhile, Inter’s season is falling apart.

The defeat to Roma on Sunday made it three games without a goal for Simone Inzaghi’s team. They’re also winless in their last four matches across all competitions and were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by bitter rivals, AC Milan. In a season that promised so much, they could yet end up empty-handed.

Meanwhile, Flick’s side have won three in a row, including one against Real Madrid, and have scored eight goals along the way. Also, their lengthy unbeaten run at home puts them in a strong position. They’ll hope to win in the first leg.

Barcelona vs Inter Bet 1: Barcelona win and over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.87 on Betway

Raphinha to the Rescue

Any team would struggle if they lost an attacker with 30+ goals to his name in a single season. Fortunately, they have another for Barcelona.

There’s no doubt that losing Robert Lewandowski is a big setback. He’s scored 40 times across all competitions in 2024/25, and has been a key part of Barca’s success. However, Raphinha has 30 goals and will need to step up again in the following weeks.

The Brazilian hasn’t been quite as clinical recently, but his CL form of 12 goals in 12 games is incredible. Inter will be wary of this threat. Barca have proven in recent games that they have goal scorers, but there’s no doubt that their number 11 is a player to watch.

Barcelona vs Inter Bet 2: Raphinha as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.90 on Betway

Blunt Inter Firing Blanks

I Nerazzurri haven’t been able to score against Bologna, Milan and Roma over the last week or so. They also have several injury problems, and on Sunday night, Benjamin Pavard became the latest player to get injured.

Marcus Thuram’s potential absence could play a huge role this week. There are also question marks for Barca. Lewandowski is almost certainly out, and Alejandro Balde’s availability is still not confirmed. Despite them showing that they can function without him, his return would be a major boost

Even if Thuram does make it back, though, it’s unclear how fit he will be. Lautaro Martinez has had a fine season, but even he’s struggled in the last three matches. With dipped confidence and poor away form, the Catalans will have a real opportunity in this one.