How Bettors Can Take Advantage of Free-Scoring Barcelona

Barca have scored in each of their last 12 fixtures across all competitions and put five past Real Madrid. Still, are overs the best way to go?

With 41 goals in 11 games so far, Barcelona are having their best goalscoring start to the year since 1943 – and they show no signs of slowing down.

Total goals scored Odds Barcelona to beat Rayo Vallecano and over 3.5 goals 2.05 Barcelona to win Copa del Rey 2.62 Barcelona to win LaLiga 2.87 Robert Lewandowski La Liga Golden Boot 1.5

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Barca and Goals go Hand in Hand

Barcelona to beat Rayo Vallecano and over 3.5 goals at 2.05

Few teams in world football are as lethal in front of goal as Hansi Flick’s side right now. Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha can’t stop scoring, Lamine Yamal is lighting up the field, and – most importantly – they’re winning matches. Blaugrana are truly a team in form.

Rayo Vallecano are doing well too. With three consecutive league wins, including two clean sheets, they have climbed up to sixth, and recently drew 3-3 with Real Madrid. They have shown that they deserve to be where they are in the table.

As dominating as Barca have been, they’re by no means invincible. All but two of their last nine opponents have found a way past them, even if only as consolation, so there is a way in. While they are expected to beat Rayo, goals are the market to go for.

Blaugrana’s Copa del Rey Wait

Barcelona to win Copa del Rey at 2.62

It’s been quite a while since Barcelona last lifted the Copa del Rey trophy by their standards, but based on their current form, who would bet against them? Real, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad joined them in the semifinals after Flick’s side put five past Valencia, and odds of 2.62 to win the competition are intriguing.

The last time they triumphed in this competition was in 2021 when Lionel Messi fired them to victory, but the team are almost unrecognisable now. Winning the La Liga title may be a challenge given that they are currently third, but the Copa del Rey offers a big chance at silverware.

Barca in Title-Winning Form

Barcelona to win La Liga at 2.87

Flick’s men are currently third in the table, just two points behind Real and Atletico, and they are the in-form team. If Lewandowski, Pedri, Yamal and Co. can keep this up, they could be unstoppable. The question is, can they keep it up?

The next six weeks could play a big part in defining whether they have got what it takes to leapfrog both of the teams above them. They face three clubs in the division’s top 10 before taking on Diego Simeone’s outfit on March 16th. If they can remain unbeaten between now and then, whilst still navigating the Champions League, they have got a real chance. It would take a lot of courage to bet against them.

Can anyone stop Robert Lewandowski?

Robert Lewandowski to win Golden Boot at 1.5

Lewandowski has already netted eight goals in 2025, adding to the 23 he got before Christmas, so it’s no surprise he’s the Pichichi favourite. With 19 in the league, he is three clear of Kylian Mbappe, and his side’s goalscoring prowess suggests they won’t be drying up anytime soon. The Polish legend does have competition for the award – just not too much of it.

An interesting option, however, could be his teammate, Raphinha, considering just how big the odds are. The Brazilian isn’t scoring as consistently as before, but he is still only six away from Lewandowski in the golden boot race. The fact that he is priced at 21.00 to pull it off signals how unlikely it should be, but his return this season means it’s not impossible.

Mbappe will have a say in things as he hopes to fire Real to the title come May, however he’s got catching up to do. With Lewandowski just 10 goals away from his Barca century, he’ll be desperate to keep his run going.