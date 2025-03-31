West Ham’s Approach Under Potter Creates an Opportunity for Bettors

West Ham have never been known for their entertaining football in the Premier League. However, goals are in even shorter supply under Graham Potter.

West Ham return to action after the international break to face fellow bottom-half dwellers, Wolves.

Wolves vs West Ham Odds Over 2.5 goals 2.05 Under 2.5 goals 1.70

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Goals Scarce in West Ham Fixtures

Games involving West Ham haven’t been the most entertaining for the neutrals this season. Their goals-per-game average is the sixth-lowest in the league. That drops to fifth-lowest away from home, which suggests their home record masks some underlying issues.

Their Premier League games have seen a near 50/50 split in over/under 2.5 goals this term. Over 2.5 goals has landed in 48% of their matches this season. That makes them one of just four sides to have seen under 2.5 goals land in a majority of their games.

Only one of their last eight games has seen over 2.5 goals, so backing unders seems to be the way forward with West Ham. Their last five games have all seen under 2.5 goals. This trend has largely come to the fore under Graham Potter, who has now overseen 10 games for the Hammers.

Seven of those 10 saw under 2.5 goals. By contrast, it took West Ham 19 games before Potter’s arrival to record seven matches with under 2.5 goals. That represents a clear shift in priorities and tactical approach for the Hammers.

West Ham had less than 50% possession in their last five games before Potter’s arrival. Their last five games under their new boss saw them have more than 50% of the ball. That shows a clear change in approach to a more possession-based style.

Adopting such an approach takes time, and the entertainment value can suffer in the early stages. As the new system takes time to bed in, low-scoring games could remain a common theme.

New managers who try to implement a style where they dominate the ball often find issues in the final third. With the focus on retaining possession, teams can become hesitant to play that decisive pass. That might explain why West Ham have scored more than once in just one of their last eight games - and that came against struggling Leicester.

Potter’s Approach Makes West Ham a Premier Pick in the Unders Market

It’s Wolves next up for West Ham after the international break in a peculiar game as neither side is playing for much. The Hammers are safe in mid-table, and Wolves are all but safe from the drop.

Next season is now the focus for Potter’s side. We could see him trying to prepare for the next campaign in the closing stages. That could lead to squad rotation and an experimental approach, which could again prove detrimental.

This game has all the hallmarks of a low-scoring affair. Wolves will probably play their part in that too, given six of Wolves' last nine games saw under 2.5 goals. In fact, no Premier League side has averaged fewer than the 1.75 goals across West Ham’s last eight games.

Low-scoring games are common when Potter is in charge. At the end of his last stint with Chelsea, 16 of his last 20 Premier League games saw under 2.5 goals. That's a staggering statistic that shows his preference for sticking to his methods over prioritizing goal-scoring.

It seems like time away from the game hasn’t altered his approach. Potter remains committed to ‘playing the right way’. That is, however, an approach that often leads to rather dull affairs. That’s something bettors could look to take advantage in the closing stage of the season.