Life without Kylian Mbappe was supposed to be difficult. So far, so good for Luis Enrique.

A total of ten goals scored in their opening two Ligue 1 matches has been very promising. The individual who has caught the eye is Mbappe’s replacement: Bradley Barcola.

The 21-year-old has been a livewire on the left wing. He joined the French champions last season but has hit new heights this campaign, bagging three goals already to win over the fans in the process.

The bookmakers still believe he’s an outside bet to win Ligue 1’s golden boot, but in a free-flowing side that may be able to breathe a little better with Mbappe out of the picture, 19.00 is a chunky price you can’t ignore.

Ligue 1 Markets Bradley Barcola Odds Golden Boot Winner 15.00 Barcola to score vs Lille 3.10

PSG Still the Major Force in France

Averaging 2.5 shots per game across his first 90 minutes, it’s clear that Barcola isn’t restricting himself to the left channel. Looking closer at his heatmap and first couple of games, the 21-year-old is keen to exploit space between the full-back and centre-back. This is the area he attacked to grab his first few goals of the campaign.

With or without Mbappe, PSG are short-priced favourites to lift the Ligue 1 title once again. The fact they’ve scored 10 goals already indicates they will be difficult to stop.

Goncalo Ramos will be Enrique’s preferred central striker but he’s currently sidelined with an ankle injury. This has seen former Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio fill in, but he’s hardly prolific. Asensio has only scored 10 or more goals in a season just once before.

Ousmane Dembele is on the other wing, but he hasn’t scored more than 10 league goals in a single campaign since his first breakout season back in 2016 with Rennes.

Early Stats Side with PSG’s Exciting Youngster

With Mbappe gone, Barcola has already stepped up. That position is vacant, and while other players named above can perform, none have shown they are to be the match winners during their time with the club.

This is why 19.00 for him to lift the Golden Boot should stand out to bettors. Barcola dealt with injuries and a lack of playing time in Mbappe’s shadow last campaign. Now he’s settled into his new environment and is thriving.

Barcola’s pace, direct approach and ruthlessness in front of goal can see him reach another level this season. Not afraid to travel with the ball, Barcola’s quick feet and long stride have seen defenders struggle to nick the ball off him without fouling the youngster.

He’s shown a willingness to cut inside and get at defenders, rather than merely go down the left wing. Barcola has clearly been putting in the hours in training with a marked improvement in his finishing. He takes shots early which often catches opposition goalkeepers out.

Young, brave, and confident in his ability, averaging 1.5 shots on target, expect plenty more goals from Mbappe’s replacement.