Athletic Club vs PSG predictions: Kvaratskhelia to strike in Bilbao

Our betting expert expects the reigning European champions to pull clear in the second half, and win this game with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scoring.

+

Best bets for Athletic Club vs PSG

Second Half - PSG at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score anytime at odds of 3.20 on Betway

PSG to win to nil at odds of 2.80 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Athletic Club 0-2 PSG

Goalscorers prediction - PSG: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Vitinha

Athletic Club enter this game following a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid. That was easily their best result in what has been a difficult campaign in both La Liga and the Champions League. The Basques have secured only four points in Europe so far and will likely be eliminated if they lose this game.

Despite a recent home loss to Bayern, PSG are in second place with 12 points. They are aiming for a top-two finish to secure a more favourable knockout path.

However, PSG’s domestic form has been patchy. They enter this game following a 5-0 win over Rennes and a 1-0 loss to Monaco in their last away match.

Probable lineups for Athletic Club vs PSG

Athletic Club expected lineup: Simon, Yuri, Paredes, Vivian, Areso, Jauregizar, Ruiz de Galarreta, N. Williams, Sancet, Berenguer, Guruzeta

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola

PSG to dominate after the break

Athletic have really struggled with the demands of playing in both La Liga and the Champions League this season. Their squad does not appear large enough for this challenge, and injuries to key players such as Inaki Williams have added to their struggle.

Having already hosted both Madrid clubs last week, they may struggle to maintain energy for 90 minutes here. That suggests this game could follow a similar pattern to their recent Champions League home clash with Arsenal. They defended well for 70 minutes, but ultimately lost 2-0.

PSG also tend to perform better in the second half of European matches. They average 2.2 second-half goals per match in the Champions League this term. That includes four goals after the interval against Tottenham in their last game in the competition.

Those factors suggest backing PSG in the second-half market with an implied probability of 52.6% offers value.

Athletic Club vs PSG Bet 1: Second Half - PSG at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Kvaratskhelia to build on brace

Injuries have prevented PSG from maintaining consistency in the final third this season. The front three that starred in last season’s Champions League have barely played together. However, they are still the competition’s top scorers with 19 goals.

Kvaratskhelia has been available in four of their five European fixtures. The Georgian has performed well again, registering two goals and two assists in those matches.

Additionally, he was outstanding during the weekend in Ligue 1 against Rennes, having registered four attempts and two goals in 71 minutes of play.

The ex-Napoli player should be fresh and will likely trouble a tired home defence. Having already scored five Champions League goals in 2025, Kvaratskhelia is at value to add to his tally at reasonably long odds.

Athletic Club vs PSG Bet 2: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score anytime at odds of 3.20 on Betway

Los Leones to fire blanks again

PSG have shown defensive weaknesses at times this season, but they’ve won four of their last nine matches to nil. They’ve allowed under 1.0 xG in five of their last eight games in all competitions.

If they can prevent Nico Williams from scoring, their defence should not face many problems. Athletic have failed to score in three of their five Champions League matches this term. They registered only 0.3 xG when they played against Arsenal at home earlier in the campaign.

Los Leones have also struggled to score in La Liga. They have an average of just 0.94 goals per game in the Spanish top flight. The lack of a convincing striker remains their main weakness.

Given that, PSG are at value to win to nil with an implied probability of 35.7%.