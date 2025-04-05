Atalanta vs Lazio Predictions: Out-of-Sorts Duo in Intriguing Clash

Neither Atalanta nor Lazio are in good form as they prepare to meet each other in Serie A this weekend. We could be set for a cagey affair.

+

Atalanta vs Lazio Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Atalanta vs Lazio

Both teams to score at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Ademola Lookman as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.50 on Betway

Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Both Atalanta and Lazio have impressed at times this season, but recent months have been a struggle. The hosts lost their last two and have won only three in 12 across all competitions. Their home form has also dipped - they haven’t won in Bergamo since late January.

The visitors, meanwhile, possibly fatigued by their Europa League exploits, are in a slump. Marco Baroni’s side are winless in four, and have claimed three points just once in their last six. They head into this clash in seventh place, and with significantly worse goal difference than those above them.

Probable Lineups for Atalanta vs Lazio

Atalanta Expected Lineup: Carnesecchi, Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Bellanova, De Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta, De Ketelaere, Lookman, Retegui

Lazio Expected Lineup: Provedel, Hysaj, Gigot, Romagnoli, Marusic, Dele-Bashiru, Rovella, Isaksen, Pedro, Zaccagni, Dia

Lazio Struggling at the Back

Atalanta have scored only two in the last 450 minutes at home, but face a side struggling to keep clean sheets right now. Gian Piero Gasperini saw his side stick four past Juventus earlier this month, only to go on and lose to Inter Milan and Fiorentina. They’ve become a bit of an enigma.

Giorgio Scalvini and Gianluca Scamacca remain sidelined for La Dea, while Odilon Kossounou and Stefan Posch may not be fit in time for this clash. Lazio, meanwhile, will be without the suspended Matteo Guendouzi, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru possibly making a return to the XI. Our Atalanta vs Lazio predictions indicate all the above could potentially lead to goals.

Atalanta are capable of scoring when they’re in form, and I Biancocelesti’s defence should offer chances. Baroni’s men only have two clean sheets in their last 16 - though they’ve scored in 12 of those. Both teams have scored in 20 of Lazio’s 30 league games in 2024/25.

Atalanta vs Lazio Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Atalanta’s Super Eagle Can Cause Issues

Ademola Lookman’s campaign took off with an impressive 15 goals and assists in 19 Serie A games earlier in the season. However, an injury and a dispute with the manager stunted things, and they got knocked out of the Champions League. Now, however, he’s finding his shooting boots again.

After scoring twice in his first league match back against Empoli, Lookman added another goal against Juventus last month. He’ll be eager to get back on the scoresheet in front of the home fans.

Mateo Retuegui is another threat for Atalanta, while Lazio’s biggest goal-getter now is probably Mattia Zaccagni in the absence of Taty Castellanos. Castellanos could return this weekend though, and that’d be a huge boost.

Atalanta vs Lazio Bet 2: Ademola Lookman as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.50 on Betway

Expect a Cagey Start

The goal timings - for and against - for these two make for interesting reading. Atalanta have scored and conceded exactly the same number of goals in first halves as second halves (46). Lazio, meanwhile, are a very different story - their second halves have had 17 goals more in them.

The hosts have scored more goals between the 46th and 60th minute than any other 15 minute segment. The away side? Their best spell for goals is between the 76th and 90th, but it’s also their worst, too.

With both struggling for form, and big points up for grabs in the race for third, we could see a cautious start at Gewiss Stadium. However, things should open up as the game goes on, and that should create space for goal-scoring opportunities.