Arsenal vs PSG Predictions: Gunners to Net First in Champions League

We’ve got Arsenal vs PSG predictions for the huge Champions League semi-final. Our expert predicts Arsenal to win, with the Gunners scoring first.

+

Arsenal vs PSG Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs PSG

Arsenal to Win at odds of 2.15 on Betway

Arsenal to score first at odds of 1.78 on Betway

Over 2.5 Goals at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Arsenal are expected to win 2-1 against PSG.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal easily defeated Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, which saw them win 5-1 overall, including a 3-0 victory at home.

Since the Gunners qualified for the semi-finals, they dominated Ipswich by netting four times. They drew their last game at the Emirates 2-2 to Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, PSG have comfortably won Ligue 1 and currently boast a 23-point lead at the top. However, Nice ended Luis Enrique’s side's unbeaten league run with a 3-1 victory in their last game.

The Parisians barely beat Aston Villa 5-4 overall in the quarter-finals of the UCL to progress to the next stage.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs PSG

Arsenal Expected Lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli, Trossard, Saka

PSG Expected Lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Barcola, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal to Take the First Leg

When these sides faced off earlier this season in the Champions League, Arsenal walked away with a 2-0 victory at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s team are currently on a 12-game unbeaten streak, with two giant wins over Real Madrid. They lost just once in the league phase of the UCL.

Meanwhile, PSG’s undefeated streak in Ligue 1 recently ended, and they have now lost two of their last four games across all competitions. Enrique’s team also lost 3-2 to Aston Villa the last time they visited England.

PSG have never beaten Arsenal in the six times they have faced each other.

The Gunners are unbeaten at home in the Champions League, having won all four of their league phase matches.

Arsenal vs PSG Bet 1: Arsenal to Win at odds of 2.15 on Betway

Arteta’s Team have been Scoring First Recently

The Gunners will want to make a fast start here. Their European record at the Emirates this season has been exemplary. They’ve won five and drawn one with a combined scoreline of 14-2.

Arsenal have scored the opening goal in each of their last nine matches in all competitions. Arteta’s team have netted first on 34 different occasions in all competitions this season.

The Gunners were the first to score when they played against PSG in October, and they’ve netted first in nine of the 12 Champions League games this season.

In PSG’s last game against Nice, where they lost 1-3, they conceded the first goal. They have also conceded first in two of the last four Champions League matches. Also, PSG have conceded first across six UCL matches.

Arsenal vs PSG Bet 2: Arsenal to score first at odds of 1.78 on Betway

Expect Plenty of Goals at The Emirates

So far this season in the Champions League, Arsenal have the second-highest average goals scored per match at 2.5. Behind only Barcelona and ahead of PSG’s figure of 2.1.

Despite all of this, the bookmakers are expecting a fairly low-scoring match. The goal line is well below 2.5, but the data disagrees. Over 2.5 goals have landed in each of Arsenal’s last eight Champions League fixtures.

Similarly to their opponents, over 2.5 goals have landed in four of PSG’s last five games. The two quarter-final ties against Aston Villa had a combined nine goals from an xG of 6.43.

Both teams have scored exactly 30 goals in the Champions League this season. That all means we can expect a goal-fest in midweek at some good odds.