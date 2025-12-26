Algeria vs Burkina Faso predictions: Keeping unbeaten records intact

Our betting expert expects both teams to put up a challenge. However, just like their recent history suggests, the match will likely end as evenly as it begins

Best bets for Algeria vs Burkina Faso

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.02 on Betway

Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.19 on Betway

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.35 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso

Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso Goalscorers prediction: Algeria: Riyad Mahrez, Baghdad Bounedjah; Burkina Faso: Dango Ouattara, Pierre Kabore

As favourites in Group E, both Algeria and Burkina Faso started their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns with victories. The former were excellent, scoring three goals without reply against Sudan. After captain Riyad Mahrez scored in the second minute, Algeria controlled the game until the end.

The Desert Foxes also benefited from Sudan’s Salaheldin Alhassan being sent off just before halftime. As a result, Algeria won comfortably to take the top spot in the group. However, a win on Sunday is important to help them secure a place in the next round.

Similarly, Burkina Faso played against 10 men after Equatorial Guinea’s Basilio Ndong received a red card in the 50th minute. Later, Lassina Traore had a goal disallowed for offside in the 71st minute.

Then the situation became difficult when their opponents opened the scoring with just five minutes to go. However, instead of giving up, Burkina Faso showed great character.

Brama Traore’s men then displayed their resilience at its best. The Stallions drew in the 95th minute and secured the points three minutes later. The 2013 runners-up always pose a threat, and Algeria will need to be careful.

Predicted lineups for Algeria vs DR Congo

Algeria expected lineup: Zidane, Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri, Boudaoui, Bennacer, Mahrez, Chaibi, Amoura, Bounedjah

Burkina Faso expected lineup: Koffi, Yago, Tapsoba, Dayo, Kouassi, I Toure, Ouedraogo, Sangare, Ouattara, Kabore, B Traore

Similar scoring records

The Desert Foxes have a recent record of putting teams to the sword. Algeria’s main national team have scored 13 goals in their last five outings. They’ve averaged 2.6 goals per game, which is a good return for a team aiming to win the AFCON for a third time.

Interestingly, Burkina Faso have a similar record, having scored 12 goals across their previous five games. Those statistics suggest that these two will be evenly matched when they meet here.

Both teams managed to breach the other’s defence in each of their last three head-to-heads. Overall, four of their last five meetings featured goals at both ends. Burkina Faso are used to this, seeing as both teams scored in three of their last five matches.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.02 on Betway

History of goalfests

Algeria have seen more than two goals scored in four of their last five internationals (80%). While fans may find this entertaining, head coach Vladimir Petkovic will want his defence to improve.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso have been involved in four consecutive games that featured more than two goals. However, they were unable to keep a clean sheet in three of their last four outings.

As a result, this match is likely to see plenty of goals, as this fixture has produced in the past. Their last two meetings produced more than three goals in total, and a similar outcome is expected in this crucial group game.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso Betting Tip 2: Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.19 on Betway

Inseparable in recent meetings

The Desert Foxes are on a five-game winning streak in international games, excluding their Arab Cup exploits with a different squad. They’re unbeaten in their last seven outings, and will aim to continue that run against a difficult opponent.

Burkina Faso are enjoying a seven-game unbeaten run, having won their last five games, just like their opponents. In the last five matches between these two nations, each side have won once.

However, their three most recent clashes ended in draws, with the last two finishing 2-2. With both sides in great form and eager for an advantage in the group, they could certainly cancel each other out.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.35 on Betway

