The Best Bookmakers and Strategies for Accumulator Bets

Complete Guide to Accumulator Bets: How Do They Work? Which Sports Are They Available On? What Offers Are They Compatible With?

The Best Bookmakers for Accumulator Bets

Accumulator bets, also known as parlay or combo bets, are popular among bettors looking to maximise their potential returns by combining multiple selections into a single wager. Here are the top bookmakers in Ghana for placing accumulator bets:

Betway

Betway offers a wide range of sports and markets, making it a great choice for accumulator bets. Their user-friendly platform and competitive odds enhance the betting experience.

1xBet

1xBet provides numerous accumulator options across various sports, including football. Their high odds and diverse betting markets make them a favorite among punters.

Betwinner

Betwinner is known for its extensive sports coverage and accumulator-friendly features, such as higher odds and frequent promotions tailored to accumulator bets.

22Bet

22Bet provides a wide range of accumulator betting options, competitive odds, and various promotions to enhance the betting experience.

Accumulator Bets: An Overview

Available on all sports betting sites, an accumulator bet is a single wager that combines multiple independent selections.

We call selections "independent" if they do not relate to the same event. You cannot combine a PSG victory against Nantes with a 1-1 halftime score for the same match (unless within the framework of a MyBet/MyCombi/MyMatch). However, you can bet on several matches from the same championship.

All selections must be correct to win. If even one selection is wrong, the accumulator loses. Therefore, choose your matches carefully.

You can combine selections from any sport, either live or pre-match. You have complete freedom to create your bet as long as the selections are unrelated.

How Much Can You Win on an Accumulator Bet?

The potential winnings from an accumulator are calculated as follows:

Initial Stake x Odds 1 x Odds 2 x…

Here is an example of an accumulator consisting of 3 separate selections:

Manchester City to win against Brentford (odds of 1.36)

A draw between Roma and Cagliari (odds of 4.20)

Diane Parry to win against Diana Kasatkina (odds of 3.20)

The total odds for the bet are 18.28 (1.36 x 4.20 x 3.20). By betting $5, you can win $91.39 (5 x 18.28). If you stake $1, you will win $18.28.

Promotions That Work with Accumulator Bets

Cash Out

Cash out allows you to settle a bet early before the outcome is known.

For accumulators, you must cash out before one of the selections loses. Otherwise, you will lose access to this feature.

Cash out helps secure part of your winnings, especially if you have already won 4 or 5 out of 6 selections.

While you won’t win 100% of the potential payout, you protect yourself from unexpected outcomes.

Accumulator Bonus

Most betting sites offer promotions that give a bonus based on the number of selections in an accumulator.

This promotion is known by various names: Combo Booster (Betway), MultiMax (1xBet), CombiMax (Betwinner), Combi Boost (Betika), Multi+ (22Bet)

The principle is simple: create your accumulator with eligible selections (usually marked with a special logo).

Once you reach the minimum number of selections, the bonus appears at the bottom of your bet slip. The more selections you add, the higher the bonus percentage. Depending on the site, it can reach up to 100% of your net winnings.

MyBet/MyCombi/MyMatch

This special offer allows you to combine selections from the same match. It is offered by Betway (MyMatch), Betwinner (MyCombi), and 1xBet (MyBet).

Depending on the site, you can access this feature for football, NBA, tennis, rugby, NFL, and NHL.

Access the list of available bets for the match you are interested in, then select the corresponding option.

Choose the bets you want to combine: the odds are calculated as you fill in your bet slip.

Enter your stake and validate! All you have to do is wait for the match to end.

As with traditional accumulators, all selections must be correct to win your MyMatch/MyBet/MyCombi.

Accumulator Bet: Advantages and Disadvantages

Accumulator bets offer higher potential returns than single bets because the odds are multiplied together. The largest winnings on betting sites often come from accumulators, especially when combined with a bonus based on the number of selections.

This type of bet is, however, challenging to win, especially if you bet on more than 5 events. One wrong selection means losing the entire bet.

If you prefer lower risk, consider a system bet. It costs more than an accumulator but allows you to win even if one of your selections is wrong. Additionally, system bets offer higher payouts than accumulators.

Optimising Your Accumulator Bets: Tips and Tricks

Avoid Betting on Odds Lower Than 1.5

Small odds may seem appealing because they can increase your accumulator’s potential return without much risk.

Mistake: The risk introduced to your bet is disproportionate to the potential gain.

To maximise your winnings, reduce the number of low odds in your accumulator and bet only on odds of 2.00 or higher.

Spread Your Bets

Avoid combining selections from the same league. Also, diversify across sports. Bet on football, tennis, basketball, etc. This reduces the chance of all your selections failing.

The best strategy for accumulators is to bet on 4 or 5 teams/players with stable results in their respective sports.

For instance, bet on teams that dominate their leagues or a tennis player who regularly reaches the later stages of tournaments. The goal is to maximize your profits while minimizing risk.

Don’t Hesitate to Cash Out

Have an accumulator with 4 winning selections out of 5? Avoid taking too much risk and secure your winnings by cashing out. This prevents losing everything due to a last-minute change in the game’s outcome. It’s a scenario no bettor likes, yet it happens to everyone.