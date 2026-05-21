Preston North End Overview

Snoop visit leaves Swansea tunnel 'smelling of weed'
The Championship is no stranger to glitz and glamour in the modern era, but the Swansea.com Stadium reached new heights of celebrity culture on Tuesday night. Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg made his long-awaited maiden appearance at the home of Swansea City, the club where he holds a minority stake alongside television host Martha Stewart and Croatia international Luka Modric. While the Jack Army welcomed the rapper with a sell-out crowd and swirling white towels, the visiting camp noticed a very specific change to the typical matchday atmosphere in South Wales.