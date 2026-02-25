Preston boss says Snoop Dogg visit left Swansea tunnel smelling of weed

Despite the fanfare surrounding the "Gin and Juice" star, Heckingbottom remained largely unfazed by the distraction, save for one notable olfactory detail. The Preston manager downplayed the impact of the rapper’s pre-match walkabout on his squad’s performance, suggesting that the noise and spectacle were nothing his players hadn't encountered at other buzzing away grounds earlier in the season. However, he couldn't help but comment on the unique aroma that greeted him as both teams prepared to battle on the turf.

Addressing the media after the 1-1 draw, Heckingbottom quipped: "The only thing I noticed different was the smell of weed in the tunnel before the game. It’s only different for people who are here every week, isn’t it? We don’t play at Swansea every week, so it’s no different for us. We go away to Ipswich the other week, they were at it, their fans were at it, and that was noise all game. I felt we kept everyone quiet here until the end."