New York Jets vs New England Patriots NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The New England Patriots and New York Jets are set to square off on December 28 at MetLife Stadium as part of the NFL’s Week 17 slate.

New England comes into this one riding high after an eye-opening victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye delivered the best performance of his young career, effortlessly clearing the 300-yard mark and finishing with a dazzling 380 passing yards. Stefon Diggs also looked like his old self again, hauling in 10 catches for 138 yards after a quiet stretch. That win further cemented the Patriots as a legitimate Super Bowl threat, but the challenge now is staying focused and avoiding a classic letdown against a struggling division rival.

Things have gone the opposite direction for the Jets. New York has dropped three straight games, most recently getting overwhelmed in a 29-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Alarmingly, that was arguably their most competitive showing in weeks. With third-string quarterback Brady Cook under center, the offense has sputtered badly, and the defense hasn’t provided much resistance either. If the Jets hope to spoil New England’s momentum, they’ll need to find a gear they simply haven’t shown in quite some time.

New York Jets vs New England Patriots kick-off time

The New York Jets and the New England Patriots play on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States, in the NFL Week 17 schedule, with kick-off slated for 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

New York Jets team news

Brady Cook has had a rough go of it, completing 59.2 percent of his passes for 527 yards with one touchdown and six interceptions. Garrett Wilson and Mason Taylor have combined for 764 receiving yards and five touchdowns, while Breece Hall has been active as a receiver as well with 34 catches. The Jets’ rushing attack averages 124.2 yards per game, with Hall leading the way at 954 yards and three scores.

Defensively, New York has struggled, surrendering 28.4 points and 342.3 yards per game. Jamien Sherwood leads the team with 140 tackles, Will McDonald IV has eight sacks, and Brandon Stephens has broken up nine passes.

Jets Injury Report: Justin Fields – questionable , Eric Watts – questionable , Francisco Mauigoa – questionable , Mason Taylor – questionable , Jay Tufele – questionable

New England Patriots team news

Drake Maye has been outstanding under center, completing 70.9 percent of his throws for 3,947 yards with 25 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. Stefon Diggs and Hunter Henry have been his primary weapons, teaming up for 1,532 receiving yards and nine scores, while Mack Hollins has chipped in with 46 catches.

On the ground, New England averages 119.5 rushing yards per game, led by TreVeyon Henderson’s 776 yards and seven touchdowns. Defensively, the Patriots have been steady, giving up 20 points and 302.1 total yards per contest. Robert Spillane paces the unit with 97 tackles, Harold Landry III has racked up 8.5 sacks, and Marcus Jones has picked off three passes.

Patriots Injury Report: Robert Spillane – questionable , Thayer Munford – questionable , Khyiris Tonga – questionable , Charles Woods – questionable , Demario Douglas – questionable , Kayshon Boutte – questionable , TreVeyon Henderson – questionable , Joshua Farmer – questionable.

Watch and live stream Jets vs Patriots in the USA

The Jets and the Patriots game in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Jets vs Patriots worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Jets vs Patriots tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Jets vs Patriots Fantasy Football

Coming off a comeback victory over Baltimore in which he set a new personal best for passing yards, Drake Maye continues to stack impressive moments early in his career. That performance was another clear sign of growth, and the timing could not be better. New England now draws the Jets in the fantasy championship round, and there are few matchups more appealing. New York has been leaking yards in bunches, surrendering more than 400 total yards per game over the last three weeks, the third-worst mark in the league. With the Patriots eyeing a push to lock up the AFC East, this sets up as a spot where they can impose their will.

Rhamondre Stevenson is also generating plenty of optimism heading into Week 17. He’s being viewed as a fringe top-15 fantasy option, particularly if Trayvon Henderson is unable to suit up, which would only solidify Stevenson’s workload.

Stefon Diggs delivered a statement performance, hauling in nine of his 10 targets for 138 yards to lead the team across the board. He did most of his damage downfield, catching all three of his targets that traveled 10 or more air yards for 81 yards. It marked the fourth time this season Diggs has cleared the 100-yard mark, reaffirming his big-play upside.

On the other side, Brady Cook is expected to make his third consecutive start. Last week was a rough one, as he was dropped eight times, and there’s little reason to consider him a fantasy option at this point.

Meanwhile, Breece Hall continues to battle uphill in a sputtering Jets offense. He’s failed to reach 65 total yards in three straight games and remains one of several frustrating pieces in an attack that has struggled to find any consistency. With a Week 17 date against New England looming, there’s little to suggest a sudden turnaround is coming.

Jets vs Patriots Game Predictions

It looks like the Jets have waved the white flag on this season, and that’s bad news with Drake Maye and the Patriots coming to town. There really isn’t a need to overthink this one—Maye should have little trouble slicing through a shaky New York defense, while the Jets’ offense figures to remain stuck in neutral. With the gap between these teams widening by the week, this sets up as a long afternoon for the home side.

Prediction: Patriots roll comfortably, pulling away early and cruising to a decisive double-digit victory.

Jets vs Patriots Betting Odds

Spread

Patriots -13.5 (-108)

Jets +13.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Patriots: -1000

Jets: +650

Total

43.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Form

NYJ - Form All New Orleans Saints 29 - 6 New York Jets L

Jacksonville Jaguars 48 - 20 New York Jets L

New York Jets 10 - 34 Miami Dolphins L

New York Jets 27 - 24 Atlanta Falcons W

Baltimore Ravens 23 - 10 New York Jets L NE - Form All Baltimore Ravens 24 - 28 New England Patriots W

New England Patriots 31 - 35 Buffalo Bills L

New England Patriots 33 - 15 New York Giants W

Cincinnati Bengals 20 - 26 New England Patriots W

New England Patriots 27 - 14 New York Jets W

Head-to-Head Record

NYJ Last 5 matches NE 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins New England Patriots 27 - 14 New York Jets

New England Patriots 25 - 22 New York Jets

New York Jets 24 - 3 New England Patriots

New England Patriots 3 - 17 New York Jets

New York Jets 10 - 15 New England Patriots

