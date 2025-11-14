Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Dallas Cowboys (3-5) hit the road for a Week 11 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.
Dallas enters the matchup determined to shake off a 27–17 setback against Arizona, a result that dropped the team to 3-5-1 on the year. Once this trip to Vegas is in the books, the Cowboys will return to Arlington for a high-stakes meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas, meanwhile, is trying to steady the ship after a tough 10–7 defeat to Denver, leaving the Raiders at 2-7 heading into the weekend. After hosting Dallas, they'll stay home for another test, this time against the Cleveland Browns.
Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys kick-off time
The Raiders and Cowboys will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Monday, November 17, 2025, starting at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT.
Team news & squads
Las Vegas Raiders team news
The Raiders rolled out their first injury update ahead of their showdown with the Cowboys, and there was a sigh of relief in the building regarding Geno Smith and Dylan Parham. Smith, who tweaked his quad in last week’s clash with the Broncos, appears to be trending in the right direction. Las Vegas had just one player sidelined during Thursday's session, rookie linebacker and special-teams contributor Cody Lindenberg, who is dealing with an Achilles issue.
Wideout Tyler Lockett popped up on the report with a knee concern, but he still managed to get in limited work, an encouraging sign as the week builds toward Sunday.
Smith has had an up-and-down campaign, throwing for 1,844 yards with 11 touchdowns but also 12 interceptions while completing 66.7% of his passes. Ashton Jeanty has offered some balance to the offense with 547 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Tre Tucker has become Vegas' top target with 34 catches for 455 yards and four TDs, while rookie standout Brock Bowers has added 383 yards and three scores on 32 receptions. Two other Raiders receivers have eclipsed the 100-yard mark, giving Smith several capable options.
On the defensive side, Devin White leads the Silver and Black with 87 tackles, while Maxx Crosby remains the heartbeat of the pass rush with five sacks. Jonah Laulu has chipped in four more, helping Las Vegas reach 18 total sacks and six interceptions on the year.
Raiders Injury Report: Jackson Powers-Johnson – out , Geno Smith – questionable , Tristin McCollum – questionable , Dylan Parham – questionable.
Dallas Cowboys team news
Dallas also welcomed some familiar faces back onto the practice field this week. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie corner Shavon Revel, both sidelined since last year with major knee injuries, have finally been cleared, activated, and took part in practice without restrictions.
The Cowboys also inched closer to getting reinforcements elsewhere. Safety Malik Hooker (toe) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (back) had their 21-day return windows opened, though neither has been officially added to the active roster just yet. Hooker eased back in with limited reps, while Winfrey jumped straight into a full workload on Thursday.
To round things out, starting guard Tyler Smith (knee) and edge rusher Dante Fowler (shoulder) were both listed as limited participants as they manage their respective knocks. Dak Prescott continues to steer the Cowboys' offense with authority, piling up 2,319 passing yards along with 17 touchdowns against six interceptions while completing a sharp 69.3% of his throws. On the ground, Javonte Williams has been the workhorse, already churning out 716 rushing yards and eight scores.
George Pickens has emerged as Prescott's top downfield threat, racking up 764 yards and six touchdowns, while tight end Jake Ferguson leads the team with 56 receptions for 384 yards and another six TDs. CeeDee Lamb has chipped in 491 yards on 35 catches, and Dallas boasts three more pass-catchers with 150-plus yards, showing the depth of its receiving corps.
Defensively, Kenneth Murray Jr. is everywhere, pacing the team with 63 total tackles (32 solo). James Houston heads the pass rush with 3.5 sacks, and the Cowboys as a whole have logged 20 sacks and four picks through the season.
Cowboys Injury Report: Shavon Revel Jr. – questionable , Juanyeh Thomas – out , DeMarvion Overshown – questionable , Logan Wilson – questionable , Donovan Wilson – questionable , Ajani Cornelius – questionable , Alijah Clark – questionable.
Watch and live stream Raiders vs Cowboys in the USA
The Raiders vs Cowboys game in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on ABC. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).
More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.
Watch and live stream Raiders vs Cowboys worldwide
For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.
To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.
How to buy Raiders vs Cowboys tickets
Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.
Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.
Raiders vs Cowboys Fantasy Football
Dak Prescott (19.5 projected Week 11 points) limps into the post-bye stretch after a pair of frigid outings, finishing as the QB23 (6.6 points) against Denver and QB18 (15.4 points) versus Arizona. After protecting the ball brilliantly through the first seven games (three picks), he’s suddenly tossed three interceptions in his last two starts.
Still, he steps back onto the field in what looks like a tailor-made fantasy setup. With a soft landing spot and plenty of scoring potential around him, Prescott profiles as a steady, floor-driven QB1 heading into the week.
Javonte Williams (13.0 projected points) returns from the bye as fantasy's RB8 on the year, and the first-year Cowboys back has been a touchdown machine, nine scores in nine games. Las Vegas has quietly been stingy against opposing backfields, surrendering fewer than 90 rushing yards per game, but a 50.5 total suggests a fireworks-filled Monday night. Williams sits in prime position to punch in TD No. 10… and maybe No. 11.
CeeDee Lamb (11.6 projected points) remains one of the safest high-volume receivers in the game. Even as touchdown regression tugs at his fantasy output, his weekly role and talent give him week-winning upside in any matchup.
George Pickens (10.0 projected points) turned in a solid-but-unspectacular performance Monday, piling up 79 yards but never hitting pay dirt. The usage remains strong enough to keep him locked in as a reliable weekly WR option.
Geno Smith (16.8 projected points) took a beating last Thursday against Denver, twice leaving the field looking like he might not return, but both he and Pete Carroll insist he'll be ready for Monday night. Carroll has been known for optimistic injury timelines, so practice reports will tell the real story. The extended rest helps, and Dallas' defense has been the cure for many offensive slumps. Smith offers streaming appeal in a matchup that could turn fast-paced.
Jeanty has quietly emerged as a steady fantasy contributor, posting three touchdowns over his last four contests. With Brock Bowers’ return loosening up the coverage, Jeanty has logged back-to-back five-target outings and his two highest snap shares of the season (91% and 87%). The receiving usage paired with full-time snaps gives him a surprisingly safe floor heading into a juicy Monday night matchup against Dallas.
Brock Bowers' weekly production has become a rollercoaster, victimized by the Raiders' up-and-down offense despite his elite ability. The Cowboys recently added star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, which could muddy the waters for the Raiders’ run game and Geno Smith's pocket. Even so, Las Vegas is projected to put points on the board — a rarity — and Bowers is poised for a big rebound in a game environment that finally tilts in his favor.
Raiders vs Cowboys Game Predictions
We’re still confident enough in this Dallas offense to predict they’ll grind out a win under the Monday Night Football spotlight. It’s also their first game since the heartbreaking loss of Marshawn Kneeland, and after using the bye week to process and heal, this group now steps onto the field with the chance to honor a fallen teammate who was family to them. Expect an emotionally charged, laser-focused Cowboys squad in Week 11. With the added punch of Logan Wilson and Quinnen Williams bolstering the defense, Dallas should finally get the timely stops it has been missing.
Prediction: A fired-up Cowboys team rides its emotion and upgraded defense to a hard-fought victory on Monday night.
Raiders vs Cowboys Betting Odds
Spread
Cowboys -3.5 (-105)
Raiders +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
Cowboys: -180
Raiders: +150
Total
50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Form
Head-to-Head Record
