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Premier League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
Book Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Premier League
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion

Don't miss your chance of seeing Chelsea and their big-money signings in action on home turf for the first time this season

Chelsea fans are rubbing their hands in glee at the prospect of seeing a whole host of new faces in Premier League action for the first time on home turf, as well as a new boss on the sidelines. They get their first opportunity on Sunday, August 30, when the Blues entertain Brighton at Stamford Bridge. You could join the excited masses by booking match tickets today.

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion TicketsBook now

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea will take to the pitch with some new stellar signings. Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra and Geovany Quenda all put pen to paper for £50+ million, but the headline-grabber of course, was the capture of Morgan Rogers, who was purchased for a blockbuster £117 million fee from Aston Villa.

Chelsea are going to need to be at their very best, as Brighton will arrive in town high on life after doing the double over Blues last season, winning 3-0 at home and 3-1 at The Bridge.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League fixture?

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion is scheduled to kick-off at 2pm BST on Sunday, August 30, at Stamford Bridge in London.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Stamford Bridge

How to buy Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion TicketsBook now

How much do Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

CHE

CHE - Form

MCI
L0-1
TOT
W2-1
SUN
L2-1
WES
W6-4
TOT
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BHA

BHA - Form

NEW
L3-1
WOL
W3-0
LEE
L1-0
MUN
L0-3
STR
W4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ChelseaDrawBrighton & Hove Albion
1
0
4
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
FT
FA Cup
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
4
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
FT
6Goals Scored13
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored3/5

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Probable lineups

Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Formation
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA

Manager

  • X. Alonso

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
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2
ArsenalArsenalARS
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3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
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4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
00000000
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
00000000
7
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
00000000
8
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
00000000
10
FulhamFulhamFUL
00000000
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
00000000
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
00000000
13
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
00000000
14
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
15
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
17
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
00000000
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
00000000
19
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
00000000
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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