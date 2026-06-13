AFC Bournemouth Overview

When were Bournemouth founded?

Bournemouth were formed from the remains of a local club called Boscombe St. John's Institute Football Club and was renamed to Boscombe F.C. in 1899. More than 20 years later, the club changed its name to Bournemouth and Boscombe Athletic Football Club, before renaming themselves to AFC Bournemouth in 1971. Fun fact: the 'AFC' in AFC Bournemouth is not an abbreviation, it's just a part of the name.

Who are the owners of Bournemouth?

American businessman Bill Foley, in a partnership with Cannae Holdings Inc, completed the total takeover of Bournemouth in December 2022. Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan and Kosmos Founder Nullah Sarker lead the minority ownership group.

What is Bournemouth's stadium called?

Bournemouth's stadium is the Dean Court, commonly known as Vitality Stadium for sponsorship reasons. Bournemouth have been playing their games at this venue since December 1910.

What is Vitality Stadium's capacity?

Vitality Stadium has a capacity of 11,307, making it the second-smallest ground in Premier League history in terms of capacity, behind Luton Town's Kenilworth Road.

How many trophies have Bournemouth won?

Bournemouth have not won a single major trophy yet.

How many Premier League (top flight) titles have Bournemouth won?

Bournemouth have not won any Premier League / first division titles throughout their history. However, they bagged 48 points in the 2023-24 campaign, their best-ever tally.

Who has made the most appearances for Bournemouth?

Cherries legend Steve Fletcher, who spent 19 years of his 24-year playing career at Bournemouth, is the club's record-appearance maker. Fletcher, a forward by trade, made 728 appearances for the club and scored 121 goals.

Who is Bournemouth's all-time top goalscorer?

Ron Eyre scored 229 goals in 378 games for Bournemouth between 1924 and 1933, making him the club's all-time top scorer.

Which famous players have played for Bournemouth?

Dominic Solanke, Aaron Ramsdale, Callum Wilson, Nathan Ake, Jermain Defoe, Eddie Howe, and Gavin Peacock are some of the most famous players to have played for Bournemouth. The club even managed to sign George Best at one point!

Which famous managers have been in charge of Bournemouth?

Harry Redknapp, Sean O'Driscoll, and Eddie Howe are among Bournemouth's most prominent managers ever.

What is Bournemouth's nickname?