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Respect or trophies? Kepa Arrizabalaga & Arsenal highlight how promises create ‘real problems’
Would the result have been different with Raya?
There is, of course, no guarantee that the end result - as Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat to City at the home of English football - would have been any different had Golden Glove winner David Raya lined up between the sticks.
He has, however, been the most reliable last line of defence across several seasons at Emirates Stadium and has 15 clean sheets to his name in Premier League competition this term. On most days, he would be Arteta’s go-to option when it comes to keeping opponents at bay.
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Rotation is crucial in modern football
The demands of modern football - with hectic schedules being factored into the equation - do, however, dictate that rest and rotation is required at times. Many managers choose to use domestic cup action as an opportunity to shuffle their respective packs and give game time to those on the fringes of any given fold.
Kepa figured in all six of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup ties during the 2025-26 campaign, with it unfortunate that he chose the grandest of stages on which to make a glaring mistake. Former Premier League keeper Brad Friedel can appreciate why Arteta had no choice but to go with his No.2 against City.
Should managers always play their best team in cup finals?
Quizzed on whether bosses should always name their best team in the biggest of games, Friedel - speaking in association with HFM x Arsenal - told GOAL: “I think when you get to a final, you play your best, but it's a hard one because a lot of times when you're signing players, and they're international players and when you sign really top players, you will say to them - and I don't know if this was the case - ‘Well, the League Cup's yours from start to finish’, which is good.
“And if you have said it, you have to play them the whole way through because if you don't, then you have some real problems with integrity of management within your squad. If you've never said that or promised that, then you can play your best.
“I don't know what was said so I can't really criticise that situation at all because it could very well have been: ‘This is your competition from the beginning of the season’. He may even have said that to other players in the squad. And if that's what he had said throughout the whole time and he stuck with it, then I think that's really good management.
“I know they didn't win the trophy, I know a mistake was made in the game, but I'm saying that you can't go back on it at that time. But if you've not said it, then I think you play your best. And Raya has been outstanding. They've only conceded 22 goals all season.
“But I understand both points too because you have to - it's a marathon, not a sprint, winning the Premier League - and you have to be able to man-manage all your players. If you don't have everyone liking you, which is impossible, at least you have everyone respecting you. And then you can get things done.”
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Kepa has a role to play in Arsenal's FA Cup quest
Kepa’s contribution to the Arsenal cause in 2025-26 may not be over. Having figured prominently throughout a productive League Cup run, he has also taken on starting duties in FA Cup action - helping the Gunners into the quarter-finals of that competition.
Arteta’s side are set to face Championship side Southampton on Saturday with another day out at Wembley up for grabs. Kepa will likely be rested again versus the Saints before stepping back in for a Champions League clash with Sporting and seven remaining fixtures in a thrilling Premier League title race.