Arsenal's Carabao Cup final defeat has been in the post for weeks! Winners and losers as Gunners get wake-up call that they must improve while Pep Guardiola and Man City rediscover their mojo ahead of the run-in

An error from Kepa Arrizabalaga allowed O’Reilly to break the deadlock, and from then on, City never looked like giving up a trophy they have now won nine times, Guardiola claiming five of those alone. Only Liverpool have won this competition more, with 10 victories.
City delivered arguably their best performance of the season, but it was a display that Arsenal and Arteta will need to watch back in disgust if they are to learn from mistakes and ensure this season won’t be defined by a collapse.
The modern rivalry between City and Arsenal meant this was always going to be a final wrapped in narrative. Indeed, it was a spectacle that delivered on that front.
GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Wembley...