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Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup Overview

IFAB

IFAB approves end to keeper injury timeouts

English football is set for a major regulatory shake-up after receiving the green light to trial a new rule aimed at curbing tactical time-wasting. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved a proposal that will force teams to temporarily lose an outfield player if their goalkeeper requires medical treatment.

Premier LeagueWSL
Manchester City v Leeds United - Premier League

PL and FA to axe keeper timeouts

English football is preparing to roll out a trial this season aimed at eliminating the goalkeeper tactical timeout, with the Premier League, FA, EFL, National League and Women's Super League all signing off on the measure, pending clearance from the International Football Association Board.

Premier LeagueFA Cup
Jose Mourinho Tottenham

Mourinho on shock Spurs sacking & how Son threat sealed fate

José Mourinho has opened up on his shock sacking by Tottenham a matter of days before the 2021 League Cup final, with the Portuguese revealing in an exclusive interview on the Beast Mode On Podcast that his threat to bench Heung-min Son immediately prior to a showpiece occasion at Wembley may have played some part in the decision to let him go.

J. MourinhoExclusive
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Carabao Cup, fixtures & results

Wednesday 5 August
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
0
Walsall badge
Walsall
WAL
1
FT
Thursday 6 August
Wycombe Wanderers badge
Wycombe Wanderers
WYC
Stevenage badge
Stevenage
STE
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
Port Vale badge
Port Vale
PVL
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
Friday 7 August
Cambridge United badge
Cambridge United
CAM
Barnet badge
Barnet
BAR
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
More

Standings

Eastern

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Nashville SC crestNashville SC18124235142140
D
L
W
W
W
2Inter Miami CF crestInter Miami CF18115245321338
D
W
W
W
W
3New England Revolution crestNew England Revolution179352821730
D
W
D
L
W
4Chicago Fire FC crestChicago Fire FC179263223929
W
L
L
W
W
5New York City FC crestNew York City FC187563124726
D
W
W
L
D

Western

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Vancouver Whitecaps crestVancouver Whitecaps17104338172134
D
D
L
W
L
2Los Angeles FC crestLos Angeles FC19104535191634
D
W
W
W
W
3San Jose Earthquakes crestSan Jose Earthquakes18103537241333
L
D
L
W
L
4Houston Dynamo FC crestHouston Dynamo FC179262524129
W
W
D
D
W
5Real Salt Lake crestReal Salt Lake178362925427
D
L
L
D
W
More

Apostas em destaque

Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
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Frequently asked questions

The 2025 Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United will kick-off at 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, March 16, at Wembley Stadium.
Liverpool, who claimed a 10th League Cup title last season, will be aiming to go back-to-back in the competition for the first time since they went on a stunning 4-year winning streak between 1981-84. Amazingly, Newcastle haven’t had a trophy triumph for 70 years, since winning the FA Cup in 1955.

Both of the participating clubs, Liverpool and Newcastle, have started selling seats through their respective official ticket sites. Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. Each of the two finalists have been allotted a certain number of tickets. Liverpool have received 32,196 tickets and been allocated the east side of the Wembley Stadium. Newcastle have been allocated slightly less tickets, with 31,939 seats available to Magpies’ fans.

You could also obtain a Club Wembley membership, which would also ensure you seats for the FA Cup semi-finals (April 26 & 27) and the Final (May 17) as well. However, this will be more expensive. Depending on the type of membership, the cost could range from £2,640 to £13,002.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.