Lisa Baum: Why Arsenal, Barcelona, Man Utd & more are in a transfer race for RB Leipzig's 19-year-old winger

Felicia Schroder, the Sweden international striker, has emerged as a leader in that category in the last month. The 19-year-old scored 30 goals and provided nine assists in the Damallsvenskan last year, before firing Hacken to Europa Cup glory in May with a competition-leading eight goals. As a result, she's reportedly been the subject of a world-record bid by Chelsea, with many more of the sport's leading clubs also interested in her services.

Elsewhere, Erica Parkinson, the youngest player to be called up for the senior England team during Sarina Wiegman's very successful tenure, looks set to be on the move. The 18-year-old was crowned Best Young Player in the Portuguese league in the 2024-25 season, before improving on her goals and assists stats for Valadares Gaia the following campaign. She has been linked with a move to the NWSL, where a lot of young English talent has started to flock. Indeed, Laila Harbert, who ranked 15th on the NXGN 2026 list of the best teenage players in the game, may also be heading to the United States.

Lisa Baum, RB Leipzig's 19-year-old winger, is the latest to join this growing group of intriguing youngsters that could be on the move. Bild reported recently that the German club is poised to receive a major fee for the teenager, with Barcelona, Lyon, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and London City Lionesses all interested. It is Arsenal though, the report says, that are leading the race for Baum's signature.

So, who is this talented young forward who has grabbed the attention of so many of Europe's elite clubs? What does Baum offer, and what makes her so special?