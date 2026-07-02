Inside the mind of Erica Parkinson: How Lionesses teenager's elite mentality will help her become an NWSL success - and potentially earn her a Women's World Cup call-up

In the years between that statement and those milestones, Parkinson hasn’t been in the limelight much. Born in Singapore to a Japanese mother and an English father, she has long been on the radar of the England national team set-up, but her profile has remained relatively low in the country she has chosen to represent, with all of her club career to date taking place abroad.

That’s starting to change now. In March, Wiegman named Parkinson in the Lionesses’ squad for the first time, aged 17. The Dutchwoman is no stranger to bringing promising talent through the pathway, but no one has ever been younger than Parkinson when receiving a call-up in Wiegman's England tenure, which immediately put the microscope on the creative midfielder.

Now, she’s made the first big transfer of her club career, having left Valadares Gaia in Portugal, where she was named Best Young Player in the top-flight in the 2024-25 season, to join the North Carolina Courage in the United States. It’ll take Parkinson to the NWSL, one of the best leagues in the world, and provide her with further opportunity to grow, a year out from the 2027 Women’s World Cup, which she has put her hat into the ring to be selected for.

It’s a lot of change and it’s coming very quickly for someone who is still so young. Fortunately, this is what Parkinson has been preparing for for years now.