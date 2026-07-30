John Stones 'excited to be here' as ex-Man City defender arrives in Milan to complete Inter transfer

The wait is almost over for Inter fans as Stones has arrived in Milan to put the finishing touches on his move to San Siro. After a decade of dominance at the Etihad Stadium, the 32-year-old is set to embark on a new chapter in Italy, bringing a wealth of elite European experience to Christian Chivu’s defensive line.

Upon his arrival, Stones made his excitement clear regarding the upcoming challenge in a new league. "I'm excited to be here, thank you so much. I'll see you soon, ciao," the defender said. According to Sky Italia, the centre-back is scheduled to undergo his medical examinations and obtain his sports fitness certification from CONI later today. Once these formalities are completed, he is expected to put pen to paper on a two-year contract worth €4 million per season.



