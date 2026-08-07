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Atletico Madrid open talks for Tottenham captain Cristian Romero as Diego Simeone targets Argentina star
Atleti open Romero talks
According to BBC Sport, Atletico have opened formal talks with Tottenham to sign centre-back Romero this summer. Speculation surrounding the 28-year-old Spurs captain's exit has intensified despite him signing a four-year contract extension in North London last August. Tottenham are aware of the Liga side's interest, and agreeing personal terms with the player is not expected to pose any issue.
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De Zerbi addresses future
Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has suggested that he will not obstruct players who wish to leave before the new season. Addressing speculation surrounding his squad's future, De Zerbi insisted he would "respect the will" of players should they decide to seek a fresh challenge away from the club. The manager's open stance allows the Spurs hierarchy to assess formal offers from Atletico.
Rival interest complicates deal
Atletico's pursuit of Romero faces competition from Serie A giants Inter Milan, who are also keen on securing his signature. The defender, who featured in all seven matches during Argentina's run to the World Cup final last month, endured a difficult club campaign, suffering two red cards as Spurs finished 17th and missing the run-in through a knee injury, while defensive partner Micky van de Ven nears a new five-year contract.
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Negotiations enter decisive stage
Both clubs are preparing for advanced negotiations to agree on a transfer fee before the domestic season gets underway. For Atletico, signing Romero would fortify Simeone's backline after a campaign in which they conceded 44 goals in La Liga. Meanwhile, Tottenham must move swiftly in the transfer market for a suitable replacement should they lose their captain, ensuring structural stability under De Zerbi.
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