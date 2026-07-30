'I'm like a shark!' - Roberto De Zerbi says Tottenham will make more signings this transfer window after splashing out almost £240m already

This next "bomba" is widely believed to be Savinho, who is reportedly putting pressure on Manchester City to sanction his move to north London. The Brazilian's arrival would bolster an already expensive attacking unit that has recently benefited from the £85m acquisition of Mateus Fernandes. De Zerbi confirmed that the club is prioritising attackers who can adapt to his specific tactical requirements for his full-backs.

"A winger can be a very wide winger, one able to come inside, a winger without a full-back, a winger able to play with the full-back," the manager explained. "We have four great full-backs at the moment, maybe the four most important full-backs in the world, because I think Pedro Porro is the best right-back in the world, with [Destiny] Udogie, [Andy] Robertson, and Djed Spence can play right and left.

"Before bringing in a winger, we have to consider the full-back, because we start from the full-back, from the player we already have, no?"

When asked if the next deal was close, he said: "I hope, but it's not finished for sure."



