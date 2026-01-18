Senegal, MaroccoGetty
Khothatso Leballo

2025 AFCON Final - Senegal vs Morocco Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Teranga Lions' clash with the Atlas Lions at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah on Sunday. This is a deciding match of this continental competition between teams that have each been crowned African champions once before. A lot is at stake in Rabat on Sunday with the hosts out to avoid humiliation on home soil while the West Africans would be keen to cause an upset.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Senegal and Morocco, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

Nigeria vs Morocco predictions.
  • senegal moroccoGetty Images

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Senegal vs Morocco

    Date:

    		18 January 2026

    Kick-off:

    		21h00 SAST

    Venue:

    		Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah
    • Advertisement
  • TOPSHOT-FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 50-NIG-MARAFP

    How to watch Senegal vs Morocco online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/Grandstand Channel 201/SABC 2
  • MOROCCO-FES-AFCON-FOOTBALL-NIGERIA-TANZANIE-2025AFP

    Senegal team news & squad

    The Teranga Lions captain Kalidou Koulibaly is out suspended after picking up his second yellow card in the semi-final against Egypt. Coach Pape Thiaw would be happy that his top marksman Sadio Mane is fit for this match. 

    Senegal possible XI: Mendy, Diatta, Sarr, Niakhate, Diouf, Diarra, I Gueye, P Gueye, Ndiaye, Jackson, Mane

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MAR-PRESSERAFP

    Morocco team news & squad

    Morocco coach Walid Regragui is likely to miss his captain Romain Saiss who was injured in their tournament opener against Comoros and has been struggling to recover.

    Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has been ruled out for the rest of this AFCON after getting injured in the Round of 16 clash with Tanzania.

    After Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz failed to score against Nigeria, he will be out to show up when it matters the most for Morocco and seal the Golden Boot after scoring five goals so far

    Morocco possible XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Mazraoui, Aguerd, Saiss, Salibari, El Aynaoui, El Khannouss, Ezzalzouli, El Kaabi, Diaz

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 37-SEN-SDNAFP

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Both Senegal and Morocco are yet to taste defeat in this tournament edition and that makes it a contest of genuine AFCON title contenders.

    On their way to the final, the Teranga Lions won two of their group games and drew the other match before recording outright victories in all their knockout matches.

    Morocco also posted two of their group games and shared the spoils in the other. 

    After wins in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals, the Atlas Lions then needed a penalty shootout against Nigeria in the semi-finals to book a date with Senegal. 

    Head-to-head record 

    DateMatchCompetition
    August 26, 2025Morocco 1-1 Senegal2024 AFCON
    October 9, 2020Morocco 3-1 International friendly 
    May 25, 2012Morocco 0-1 SenegalInternational friendly
    August 10, 2011Senegal 0-2 Morocco International friendly
    November 21, 2007Morocco 3-0 SenegalInternational friendly

     


  • senegalGetty Images

    Useful links

Africa Cup of Nations
Senegal crest
Senegal
SEN
Morocco crest
Morocco
MAR
0