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Copa del Rey

Copa del Rey Overview

FBL-ESP-CUP-ATLETICO MADRID-PRESSER

Griezmann ready for emotional Atleti farewell in Copa final

Antoine Griezmann is preparing for a deeply emotional farewell as he enters the final weeks of his storied Atletico Madrid career. The Frenchman, who is set to join Orlando City in MLS this summer, has admitted that the excitement of reaching the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad has helped him overcome the physical demands of an arduous season.

A. GriezmannAtletico Madrid
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Copa del Rey, fixtures & results

Wednesday 4 February
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
0
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
5
FT
Tuesday 10 February
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
FT
Wednesday 11 February
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
0
FT
Monday 2 March
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
FT
agg 3 - 4
Tuesday 3 March
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
FT
agg 2 - 0
Friday 17 April
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
2
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
2
FT
pen 3 - 4
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Augsburg crestAugsburg00000000
2Bayer Leverkusen crestBayer Leverkusen00000000
3Bayern München crestBayern München00000000
4Borussia Dortmund crestBorussia Dortmund00000000
5Borussia Mönchengladbach crestBorussia Mönchengladbach00000000
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Apostas em destaque

Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
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Frequently asked questions

Barcelona are the most successful Copa del Rey side in history, winning the cup 31 times, seven more than Athletic Bilbao and 11 more than bitter rivals Real Madrid. Their first-ever Copa del Rey win came in the 1909-10 season. Since the start of the 2014-15 season, the Catalans have lifted this trophy six times.

Currently, as many as 126 teams participate in the Copa del Rey, starting at the top from La Liga and going all the way down to the Tercera Federacion, the fifth tier in Spanish football league system. In its inaugural edition in 1903, just three teams (Athletic Bilbao, Espanyol, and Madrid FC) took part.

Former Athletic Bilbao and Spain forward Piru Gainza is Copa del Rey's record-appearance maker ever, featuring in 99 games in the cup competition.

Iconic Spanish forward Telmo Zarra is Copa del Rey's all-time top scorer, finding the back of the net on 81 occasions between 1939 and 1957. All those goals came in an Athletic Bilbao shirt.

CD Bunol goalkeeper Paco is the oldest player to ever feature in a Copa del Rey game, achieving the feat against Real Sociedad in 2023 at the age of 44 years and 231 days.

Armando Sagi is the youngest player to ever feature in a Copa del Rey game. Playing for Barcelona, Sagi was just 15 years and 339 days old when he made his debut in the competition on April 2, 1922.

Antoine Griezmann, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Neymar, Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Telmo Zarra, Sergio Busquets, Roberto Carlos, Luis Suarez, and Xavi are some of the most famous players to have played in the Copa del Rey.

Carlo Ancelotti, Luis Enrique, Juande Ramos, Claudio Ranieri, Louis van Gaal, Sir Bobby Robson, Cesar Menotti, Miguel Munoz, and Ferdinand Daucik are some of Copa del Rey's most famous mangers.