Americans Abroad: Haji Wright and Coventry City earn Premier League promotion while Folarin Balogun is on the verge of Ligue 1 history

Promotion, trophy lifts, and a goalscoring streak that will seemingly never end - it was a heck of a weekend for Americans Abroad.

Folarin Balogun scored again, continuing a run that is unlike any we've really seen from an American striker. His attacking success was matched by Joe Scally, Weston McKennie, and Brenden Aaronson, who contributed to goals of their own. Haji Wright and Coventry City, meanwhile, took care of business, sealing a long-awaited promotion to the Premier League that, over the last few months, has become something of a formality.

It was a big week on the coaching front, too, as Pellegrino Matarazzo, just a few months into his tenure at Real Sociedad, got his hands on a major trophy. It was a historic win, not just for Matarazzo, but for American coaches in general.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend...