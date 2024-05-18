Süper Lig
team-logo
2 - 2
END
team-logo
Gedson Fernandes 50'Vincent Aboubakar 90' + 7' (elf)
Chandrel Massanga 26'Fisayo Dele-Bashiru 56'
(HZ 0-1) (END 2-2)

Beşiktaş - HataysporErgebnisse & Statistiken,