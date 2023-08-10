Quiz: Nur ein Superfan des FC Bayern München erkennt mindestens zwölf dieser 15 Vereinslegenden

Quiz: Nur ein Superfan des FC Bayern München erkennt mindestens zwölf dieser 15 VereinslegendenParshva Shah und Filippo CataldoFC Bayern MünchenBundesligaQUIZTeste dein Wissen und erfahre, ob du diese Vereinslegenden des FC Bayern München erkennst.<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer ist das?</h3><ul><li>Thomas Linke</li><li>Alexander Zickler</li><li>Bastian Schweinsteiger</li><li>Michael Tarnat</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer ist das?</h3><ul><li>Hasan Salihamidzic</li><li>Roque Santa Cruz</li><li>Roy Makaay</li><li>Claudio Pizarro</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wen suchen wir?</h3><ul><li>Uli Hoeness</li><li>Johnny Hansen</li><li>Paul Breitner</li><li>Rainer Ohlhauser</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer ist das?</h3><ul><li>Franz Beckenbauer</li><li>Werner Olk</li><li>Hans-Georg Schwarzenbeck</li><li>Hans-Josef Kapellmann</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wen suchen wir?</h3><ul><li>Daniel Van Buyten</li><li>Franck Ribery</li><li>Philipp Lahm</li><li>Owen Hargreaves</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer ist das?</h3><ul><li>Thomas Muller</li><li>Mark van Bommel</li><li>Andreas Otti</li><li>Mario Gomez</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer ist der Spieler auf der rechten Seite?</h3><ul><li>Dieter Brenninger</li><li>Franz Roth </li><li>Rainer Zobel</li><li>Conny Torstensson</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer ist das?</h3><ul><li>Oliver Kahn</li><li>Michael Rensing</li><li>Bernd Dreher</li><li>Sven Scheuer</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer jubelt hier so schön?</h3><ul><li>Samuel Osei Kuffour</li><li>Paulo Sergio</li><li>Lucio</li><li>Zé Roberto</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer ist das?</h3><ul><li>Christian Ziege</li><li>Stefan Effenberg</li><li>Mehmet Scholl</li><li>Thomas Strunz</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wen suchen wir?</h3><ul><li>Christian Ziege</li><li>Christian Nerlinger</li><li>Jurgen Klinsmann</li><li>Thomas Helmer</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer ist das?</h3><ul><li>Sepp Maier</li><li>Manfred Muller</li><li>Jean-Marie Pfaff</li><li>Raimond Aumann</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer ist das?</h3><ul><li>Bixente Lizarazu</li><li>Thomas Helmer</li><li>Dietmar Hamann</li><li>Olaf Thon</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wen suchen wir?</h3><ul><li>Karl-Heinz Rummenigge</li><li>Uli Hoeness</li><li>Rainer Ohlhauser</li><li>Gerd Muller</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Zu guter Letzt: Welche Legende suchen wir?=</h3><ul><li>Norbert Nachtweih</li><li>Lothar Matthäus</li><li>Stefan Effenberg</li><li>Klaus Augenthaler</li></ul></section>