Quiz: Nur ein echter Superfan des DFB-Teams erkennt alle diese Nationalmannschaftslegenden!

<div class="riddle2-wrapper" data-rid-id="82RyAhBF" data-auto-scroll="true" data-is-fixed-height-enabled="false" data-bg="#fff" data-fg="#00205b" style="margin:0 auto; max-width:100%; width:640px;" ><script src="https://www.riddle.com/embed/build-embedjs/embedV2.js"></script><iframe src="https://www.riddle.com/embed/a/82RyAhBF?lazyImages=true&staticHeight=false" allow="autoplay" referrerpolicy="strict-origin"><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wen suchen wir?</h3><ul><li>Marco Reus</li><li>Toni Kroos</li><li>Matthias Ginter</li><li>Andre Schurrle</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer jubelt hier?</h3><ul><li>Miroslav Klose</li><li>Mario Gomez</li><li>Kevin Kuranyi</li><li>Michael Ballack</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer ist der Spieler links?</h3><ul><li>Andreas Möller</li><li>Guido Buchwald</li><li>Pierre Littbarski</li><li>Andreas Brehme</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer ist das?</h3><ul><li>Lukas Podolski</li><li>Philipp Lahm</li><li>Thomas Hitzlsperger</li><li>Dietmar Hamann</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wen suchen wir?</h3><ul><li>Oliver Bierhoff</li><li>Mario Gomez</li><li>Michael Ballack</li><li>Christian Ziege</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer ist der Spieler links?</h3><ul><li>Thomas Häßler</li><li>Guido Buchwald</li><li>Jürgen Kohler</li><li>Klaus Augenthaler</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer ist das?</h3><ul><li>Klaus Fischer</li><li>Jürgen Klinsmann</li><li>Andreas Möller</li><li>Lothar Matthäus</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer ist das?</h3><ul><li>Carsten Ramelow</li><li>Bernd Schneider</li><li>Bastian Schweinsteiger</li><li>Heiko Westermann</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wen suchen wir?</h3><ul><li>Oliver Kahn</li><li>Jens Lehmann</li><li>Andreas Köpke</li><li>Hans-Jorg Butt</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer ist das?</h3><ul><li>Jügen Klinsmann</li><li>Rudi Völler</li><li>Karl-Heinz Rummenigge</li><li>Andreas Möller</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wen suchen wir?</h3><ul><li>Tim Borowski</li><li>Holger Badstuber</li><li>Julian Draxler</li><li>Lukas Podolski</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer ist das?</h3><ul><li>Stefan Reuter</li><li>Pierre Littbarski</li><li>Karlheinz Förster</li><li>Guido Buchwald</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer ist das?</h3><ul><li>Mario Gomez</li><li>Thomas Müller</li><li>Mario Götze</li><li>Ilkay Gündogan</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wer ist das?</h3><ul><li>Jupp Heynckes</li><li>Wolfgang Overath</li><li>Franz Beckenbauer</li><li>Gerd Müller</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wen suchen wir?</h3><ul><li>Marc-Andre Ter Stegen</li><li>Manuel Neuer</li><li>Ron-Robert Zieler</li><li>Roman Weidenfeller</li></ul></section></iframe></div>
Quiz: Nur ein echter Superfan des DFB-Teams erkennt alle diese Nationalmannschaftslegenden!
Getty/GOAL