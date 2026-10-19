Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany is set for an extended period away from the dugout following a frightening medical emergency at the club's Sabener Strasse headquarters. The Belgian tactician collapsed during an Under-23 training session on Friday, requiring immediate treatment from emergency services and a helicopter evacuation to a local hospital.
Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are closely monitoring Lennart Karl's testing spell at Bayern Munich after club chief Uli Hoeness publicly rebuked the teenager. The 18-year-old attacker has struggled for regular minutes this season alongside growing concerns inside the Allianz Arena over his conduct off the pitch.
New reports have emerged suggesting that senior figures at Bayern Munich were increasingly concerned about Vincent Kompany’s health and lack of work-life balance weeks before his recent collapse. The former Manchester City captain was rushed to hospital after falling ill while observing a reserve team training session, leaving those present at the Sabener Strasse facility deeply shaken.
Robert Lewandowski has identified the two young talents currently captivating his attention, tipping Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal for future individual honours. However, the legendary striker admitted he is equally mesmerised by the rapid rise of Bayern Munich’s star, Michael Olise.
Bayern Munich have provided a crucial update on the condition of their head coach Vincent Kompany following a scary incident on Friday. The Belgian tactician was observing the club's reserve team when the medical emergency occurred, leading to his immediate transport for specialist treatment.