Sporting Hortaleza نظرة عامة

Former Manchester City playmaker David Silva has revealed how close he came to joining Barcelona before ultimately sealing a career-defining switch to the Etihad Stadium. The Spanish icon explained that Valencia blocked an approach from the Catalan giants in 2008 prior to financial difficulties forcing his eventual sale to England.
New Valencia manager Javier Aguirre has dismissed his viral World Cup exchange with Anthony Gordon, describing his famous touchline remark as spontaneous banter. The Mexican coach dismissed any lingering tension with the Barcelona winger ahead of their reunion, joking that he will cover his mouth when they meet in La Liga this season.