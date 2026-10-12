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Sporting Hortaleza

Sporting Hortaleza نظرة عامة

Mexico v England: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026

Aguirre laughs off viral 'Gordon, f*ck you' World Cup banter

New Valencia manager Javier Aguirre has dismissed his viral World Cup exchange with Anthony Gordon, describing his famous touchline remark as spontaneous banter. The Mexican coach dismissed any lingering tension with the Barcelona winger ahead of their reunion, joking that he will cover his mouth when they meet in La Liga this season.

J. AguirreA. Gordon
المزيد
October 2026
كأس ملك إسبانيا
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المزيد

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