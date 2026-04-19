ليموج نظرة عامة
الترتيب
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز
|الترتيب
|فريق
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|له
|عليه
|+/-
|نقاط
|الأداء
|1
|آرسنال
|33
|21
|7
|5
|63
|26
|37
|70
|2
|مانشستر سيتي
|32
|20
|7
|5
|65
|29
|36
|67
|3
|مانشستر يونايتد
|33
|16
|10
|7
|58
|45
|13
|58
|4
|أستون فيلا
|33
|17
|7
|9
|47
|41
|6
|58
|5
|ليفربول
|33
|16
|7
|10
|54
|43
|11
|55
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا
La Juventus è nata nell'autunno del 1897 a Torino su iniziativa di alcuni studenti della terza e quarta classe del liceo classico Massimo d'Azeglio.
Gianluca Ferrero, vicepresidente del CDA della Banca del Piemonte, è il presidente del consiglio di amministrazione della Juventus dal 2023.
Lo stadio della Juventus è chiamato Allianz Stadium per ragioni di sponsor o semplicemente Juventus Stadium. L'impianto è nato nel 2011.
Lo Juventus Stadium, impianto dei bianconeri, ha una capienza di 41.507 posti a sedere. Di questi 2.019 sono per il settore ospiti.
La Juventus è la squadra italiana con più Scudetti, avendone vinti 36. Per questo i bianconeri sono gli unici con tre stelle sul petto (una per ogni dieci titoli).
La Juventus ha conquistato due Champions League: nel 1985 contro il Liverpool nella triste serata dell'Heysel e nel 1996 in finale contro l'Ajax.
La società bianconera ha vinto 60 trofei italiani, più 11 internazionali: in totale, dunque, la Juventus ha conquistato 71 trofei durante la sua lunga storia.
Essendo giovani studenti, i fondatori del club deciderono di usare un nome che sentivano proprio: 'gioventù' in latino, ovvero Juventus.
Inizialmente rosa, la Juventus scelse il bianconero dopo aver ricevuto le maglie di tale colore dal Notts County, così da andare oltre lo scolorimento delle stesse.
Oltre all'essere associata alla zebra per i colori bianconeri, venne scelta come icona ispirandosi al giornalista Carlo Bergoglio, che la propose come riferimento all'antica nobiltà cittadina.
Alessandro 'Alex' Del Piero è il giocatore che ha segnato più reti nella storia della Juventus: 290 goal contando tutte le competizioni ufficiali.
Alex Del Piero è il recordman di partite giocate con la Juventus. Pinturicchio è sceso in campo con i bianconeri in 705 occasioni.
La Juventus è chiamata spesso Vecchia Signora o Madama. Per parlare della squadra di Torino, però, si usa soprattutto il termine 'bianconeri'.
Giovanni Trapattoni è l'allenatore che ha più panchine con la Juventus: 596. Per il Trap anche il record di titoli conquistati, 14.
Non c'è un motivo preciso per cui la Juventus è chiamata Vecchia Signora: sarebbe riferito ai tanti anni di attività e ai trofei vinti (Signora), oltre alla volontà di affidarsi a giocatori esperti sin dalla sua nascita (Vecchia).