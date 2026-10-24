SCNA Derval نظرة عامة

Nicolas Jackson was delighted after his brace fired Aston Villa to a 2-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday. The striker praised Unai Emery, his team-mates and the fans after a result that ended City’s perfect start to the Premier League season and handed Villa their first home league win of the campaign.
Manchester City's flawless start to the Premier League campaign came to a grinding halt at Villa Park as Nicolas Jackson's clinical finishing secured a famous 2-1 win for Unai Emery's side. Following the defeat, captain Ruben Dias conceded that the visitors were far too slow to adjust to the tactical shifts presented by the hosts during a disappointing afternoon in the Midlands.
Nicolas Jackson took perfect revenge on his former manager with a superb brace as Aston Villa ended Manchester City’s flawless Premier League start. Unai Emery’s side claimed a stunning 2-1 win on Saturday, handing Enzo Maresca the same fate Pep Guardiola suffered on the final day of last season.
Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca insisted his side did not deserve to lose after their perfect start to the Premier League season was halted by Aston Villa. A Nicolas Jackson brace proved the difference at Villa Park, leaving the Italian to lament individual errors and a lack of fortune in front of goal.
Manchester City suffered a frustrating setback as a Nicolas Jackson brace guided Aston Villa to a 2-1 victory. Despite Erling Haaland's second-half equaliser, Enzo Maresca's side failed to capitalise on their superior possession at Villa Park.