SCNA Derval نظرة عامة

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FBL-ENG-PR-ASTON VILLA-MAN CITY

Dias: City slow to adapt in Villa loss

Manchester City's flawless start to the Premier League campaign came to a grinding halt at Villa Park as Nicolas Jackson's clinical finishing secured a famous 2-1 win for Unai Emery's side. Following the defeat, captain Ruben Dias conceded that the visitors were far too slow to adjust to the tactical shifts presented by the hosts during a disappointing afternoon in the Midlands.

R. DiasAston Villa
Aston Villa FC v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27

Aston Villa hand Maresca the same fate as Guardiola

Nicolas Jackson took perfect revenge on his former manager with a superb brace as Aston Villa ended Manchester City’s flawless Premier League start. Unai Emery’s side claimed a stunning 2-1 win on Saturday, handing Enzo Maresca the same fate Pep Guardiola suffered on the final day of last season.

N. JacksonAston Villa
Aston Villa FC v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27

Maresca rues 'avoidable' mistakes in Villa loss

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca insisted his side did not deserve to lose after their perfect start to the Premier League season was halted by Aston Villa. A Nicolas Jackson brace proved the difference at Villa Park, leaving the Italian to lament individual errors and a lack of fortune in front of goal.

E. MarescaAston Villa
المزيد
October 2026
كأس فرنسا
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