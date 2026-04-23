Meythet نظرة عامة
الترتيب
Süper Lig
|الترتيب
|فريق
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|له
|عليه
|+/-
|نقاط
|الأداء
|2
|Fenerbahçe
|30
|19
|10
|1
|68
|30
|38
|67
|3
|Trabzonspor
|30
|19
|8
|3
|57
|32
|25
|65
|4
|Beşiktaş
|30
|16
|7
|7
|54
|36
|18
|55
|5
|İstanbul Başakşehir
|31
|14
|9
|8
|52
|31
|21
|51
|6
|Goztepe
|30
|12
|12
|6
|37
|27
|10
|48
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا
Juventus Turin wurde am 1. November 1897 in der piemontesischen Hauptstadt Turin gegründet.
Juventus Turin ist mehrheitlich im Besitz von EXOR N.V., der Holding der Agnelli-/Elkann-Familie. Die Nachkommen des Fiat-Mitgründers Giovanni Agnelli haben seit 1923 das Sagen über den Verein.
Die Heimstätte von Juve heißt seit 2017 aufgrund eines Namenssponsorings Allianz Stadium (vorher Juventus Stadium).
Das erst in 2011 eröffnete Allianz Stadium hat eine Kapazität von 41.507 Fans.
Juve ist mit 71 Titeln einer der erfolgreichsten Vereine Europas. Unter anderem gewann der Klub zweimal die Champions League bzw. den Europapokal der Landesmeister, und dreimal den UEFA Cup.
Die meisten Erfolge hatte Juventus aber auf nationaler Ebene. Die Serie A gewann die Alte Dame 36-mal, die Coppa Italia 15-mal und die Supercoppa Italiana 9-mal, in allen drei Wettbewerben ist Juve Rekordsieger.
Alessandro Del Piero ist mit 705 Einsätzen Rekordspieler für Juve, hinter ihm folgt Gianluigi Buffon mit 685 Partien.
Alessandro Del Piero ist nicht nur Rekordspieler, er hat auch die meisten Tore geschossen: 290 sind es an der Zahl.
Die Liste der Weltstars, die in der Vergangenheit für Juve aufgelaufen sind, ist lang. Hier eine kleine Auswahl: Alessandro Del Piero, Gianluigi Buffon, Michel Platini, Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Baggio, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pavel Nedved, Andrea Pirlo, Fabio Cannavaro oder Giorgio Chiellini.
Prominente Trainer standen ebenfalls an der Seitenlinie, die erfolgreichsten waren Giovanni Trapattoni (u.a. 6x Serie A, 1x Europapokal der Landesmeister), Marcello Lippi (u.a, 5x Serie A, 1x Champions League) und Massimiliano Allegri (u.a. 5x Serie A, 5x Coppa Italia). Auch Carlo Ancelotti und Andrea Pirlo coachten Juve.
Der wohl bekannteste Spitzname von Juventus Turin ist "La Vecchia Signora" ("die Alte Dame"), auch die "Bianconeri" ("die Schwarz-Weißen") und "Juve" sind gängig.