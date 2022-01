أسطورة نيجيريا مُحذرًا بلاده : منتخب تونس مثل الطقس الإنجليزي

Nigeria 🇳🇬 v Tunisia 🇹🇳 today last 16 #AFCON2021



I filmed @E_Adebayor & Amokachi.



Adebayor🎙“originally my parents are from Nigeria. I am Nigerian. So u guys have to win for me. If u don’t want to win for you that’s your problem but win for me.”



He speaks in Yoruba also 😀 pic.twitter.com/MwvefpIGoO