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Val de l'Orne

Val de l'Orne نظرة عامة

Florentino Perez Real Madrid 2020

Real demand ESL payment from PL Big Six

Real Madrid are reportedly seeking financial compensation from the Premier League's 'Big Six' following the dramatic collapse of the European Super League. The Spanish giants believe that the English clubs who initially signed up for the breakaway project remain liable for a significant portion of the start-up expenses.

Real MadridPremier League
المزيد
October 2026
كأس فرنسا
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VDO
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