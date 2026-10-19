Val de l'Orne نظرة عامة

Luciano Spalletti is feeling the heat at Juventus following a sluggish start to the new Serie A campaign. Recent reports indicate that former Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has emerged as the top candidate to replace him.
Real Madrid are reportedly seeking financial compensation from the Premier League's 'Big Six' following the dramatic collapse of the European Super League. The Spanish giants believe that the English clubs who initially signed up for the breakaway project remain liable for a significant portion of the start-up expenses.