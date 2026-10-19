Roeschwoog نظرة عامة

Iraola confirms Szoboszlai and Frimpong face extended spells out

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has confirmed that Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong will be sidelined for a considerable period after both players were forced off during the 2-1 victory over Brentford. The Reds now face an anxious wait as their injury list grows amid a demanding schedule in both the Premier League and the Champions League.