Roeschwoog نظرة عامة

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FBL-ENG-PR-BRENTFORD-LIVERPOOL

Iraola confirms Szoboszlai and Frimpong face extended spells out

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has confirmed that Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong will be sidelined for a considerable period after both players were forced off during the 2-1 victory over Brentford. The Reds now face an anxious wait as their injury list grows amid a demanding schedule in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

A. IraolaJ. Frimpong
المزيد
October 2026
كأس فرنسا
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