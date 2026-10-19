Roeschwoog نظرة عامة

Brentford have officially involved the police after a video went viral showing a rugby ball being kicked from a nearby high-rise flat directly into the Gtech Community Stadium. The dangerous incident occurred during their narrow Premier League defeat against Liverpool on Saturday, prompting the club to strongly condemn the reckless behaviour and launch a full investigation.
Liverpool striker Alexander Isak expressed delight after coming off the bench to score a clinical winner in a 2-1 comeback victory over Brentford. Returning from injury, the Swedish forward highlighted the concentration required to seize his decisive chance at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola praised Florian Wirtz after the German international set an extraordinary 15-year Premier League chance creation record against Brentford. Iraola highlighted Wirtz's unique ability to unlock deeply retreated opposition defenses.
Florian Wirtz set an extraordinary Premier League chance creation record during Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Brentford. The German international provided the assist for Victor Munoz on the same afternoon captain Virgil van Dijk led the club for the 200th time.
Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has confirmed that Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong will be sidelined for a considerable period after both players were forced off during the 2-1 victory over Brentford. The Reds now face an anxious wait as their injury list grows amid a demanding schedule in both the Premier League and the Champions League.
Liverpool showcased tactical resilience to overturn a half-time deficit and secure a 2-1 victory against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. The result lifts the Reds to fifth place in the Premier League table with 12 points, while the hosts remain in sixth place with 10 points.