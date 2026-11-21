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Altach vs Sturm Graz: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 13 22 Nov 2026 - 08:30 Cashpoint Arena

Altach host SK Sturm Graz at the Cashpoint Arena in the Austrian 1. Bundesliga. The teams arrive at different stages of their seasons, giving this contest an extra edge.

Altach sit tenth and are battling for points in the lower mid-table. The Vorarlberg side recently won a friendly against Bregenz convincingly, but have yet to find their rhythm in the league.

Sturm Graz arrive fifth and remain well placed in the title race despite a difficult spell. Their UEFA Europa League campaign has added to the Graz side's workload this autumn.

Fabio Ingolitsch's side have gone five competitive matches without a win. Defeat to RB Salzburg and their Europa League exit against NK Celje have increased the pressure.

Altach, meanwhile, showed character against Austria Wien last time out to claim three important points. Back at home after that solid display, they will look to test their well-known visitors.

Find out how to watch the match live below.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at Altach and Sturm Graz?

Altach come into this match with mixed results: the Vorarlberg side have recorded two wins, a draw and a defeat in their last five games. A 5-1 friendly win against Bregenz was their most emphatic display, while a 0-3 league defeat to Hartberg set them back. A 1-1 draw against Ried and a 4-0 cup win against Grazer AK complete their recent run.

Sturm Graz have not won any of their last five competitive matches. They have lost three and drawn twice, most recently falling 3-4 to RB Salzburg. A 2-3 Europa League defeat against NK Celje also came during that spell. Sturm scored eleven goals and conceded thirteen across those five matches.

Altach vs Sturm Graz: Line-ups

Altach vs Sturm Graz: Form

Altach vs Sturm Graz: Head-to-head record

Altach vs Sturm Graz: The tables