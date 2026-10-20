La Montoye نظرة عامة

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La Montoye

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TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-COMO-MAN UNITED

Two-goal hero Paz hails team-mates after Como thrash Man Utd 4-1

Como playmaker Nico Paz has hailed his team-mates after scoring twice and providing an assist in Wednesday's stunning 4-1 Champions League rout of Manchester United. The Argentine star inspired Cesc Fabregas' fearless side to a famous victory at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia that heaps pressure on visiting boss Michael Carrick.

N. PazComo
Como 1907 v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3

Fernandes slams Carrick tactics after Man Utd loss

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has launched a scathing assessment of Michael Carrick's tactical set-up following a disastrous night in Europe. The Red Devils were dismantled 4-1 by Italian side Como, leaving their manager's future hanging by a thread after a performance that lacked both identity and aggression.

B. FernandesM. Carrick
المزيد
October 2026
كأس فرنسا
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