La Montoye نظرة عامة

Two-goal hero Paz hails team-mates after Como thrash Man Utd 4-1

Como playmaker Nico Paz has hailed his team-mates after scoring twice and providing an assist in Wednesday's stunning 4-1 Champions League rout of Manchester United. The Argentine star inspired Cesc Fabregas' fearless side to a famous victory at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia that heaps pressure on visiting boss Michael Carrick.