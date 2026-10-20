La Montoye نظرة عامة

Como playmaker Nico Paz has hailed his team-mates after scoring twice and providing an assist in Wednesday's stunning 4-1 Champions League rout of Manchester United. The Argentine star inspired Cesc Fabregas' fearless side to a famous victory at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia that heaps pressure on visiting boss Michael Carrick.
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has launched a scathing assessment of Michael Carrick's tactical set-up following a disastrous night in Europe. The Red Devils were dismantled 4-1 by Italian side Como, leaving their manager's future hanging by a thread after a performance that lacked both identity and aggression.