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FC Val de Risle

FC Val de Risle نظرة عامة

Como 1907 v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3

Fernandes slams Carrick tactics after Man Utd loss

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has launched a scathing assessment of Michael Carrick's tactical set-up following a disastrous night in Europe. The Red Devils were dismantled 4-1 by Italian side Como, leaving their manager's future hanging by a thread after a performance that lacked both identity and aggression.

B. FernandesM. Carrick
المزيد
October 2026
كأس فرنسا
FC Val de Risle badge
FC Val de Risle
VDR
Stade Sotteville badge
Stade Sotteville
SSO
المزيد

الترتيب

Serie A crestSerie A

الترتيبفريقلعبفازتعادلخسرلهعليه+/-نقاطالأداء
3Roma crestRoma75201631317
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4AC Milan crestAC Milan7430147715
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5Como crestComo7421127514
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6Frosinone crestFrosinone7412139413
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7Cagliari crestCagliari741267-113
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المزيد

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