Como playmaker Nico Paz has hailed his team-mates after scoring twice and providing an assist in Wednesday's stunning 4-1 Champions League rout of Manchester United. The Argentine star inspired Cesc Fabregas' fearless side to a famous victory at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia that heaps pressure on visiting boss Michael Carrick.
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has launched a scathing assessment of Michael Carrick's tactical set-up following a disastrous night in Europe. The Red Devils were dismantled 4-1 by Italian side Como, leaving their manager's future hanging by a thread after a performance that lacked both identity and aggression.
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has delivered a scathing assessment of his team following a humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat against Como. The former midfielder offered a sincere apology to the travelling supporters after witnessing what he described as an unacceptable performance in Italy.
Manchester United suffered a bruising 4-1 defeat at the hands of Como in the Champions League group stage. Despite a late strike from Joshua Zirkzee, Michael Carrick's side were outclassed by Cesc Fabregas' clinical outfit.
Cesc Fabregas masterminded a dominant 4-1 victory over Manchester United, exposing Michael Carrick's defensive frailties through superior positional play. Nico Paz proved the difference-maker, thriving in the spaces between United's disjointed midfield and backline.
Manchester United’s defensive woes reached a new low on Wednesday night as they slumped to an unwanted piece of continental history against Como. Michael Carrick’s men found themselves behind almost immediately, continuing a trend of sluggish starts that has plagued their recent European outings.