مونتموريون نظرة عامة

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Iceland v England - FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 Qualifier

Wiegman warns England after Iceland win

Sarina Wiegman has issued a stern warning to her England squad, insisting there is no room for complacency despite a hard-fought victory over Iceland. The Lionesses maintained their perfect start to World Cup qualifying, but the head coach is under no illusions about the challenges that lie ahead on the road to Brazil.

S. WiegmanEngland
FBL-WC-2027-WOMEN-QUALIFIERS-ENG-ISL

Bronze 'mind-blown' by Lionesses milestone

Lucy Bronze continues to cement her legacy as one of the greatest players to ever pull on an England shirt, but the veteran defender remains humble about her remarkable longevity. During the Lionesses' 2-0 victory over Iceland, the 34-year-old earned her 145th international cap, moving her into third place on the all-time appearances list for the women’s national team. It was a vintage performance from the full-back, who contributed both a goal and an assist to secure the win.

L. BronzeEngland
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super League

Famous fan removed from Lionesses win over Iceland

The Lionesses continued their dominant run toward European qualification with a commanding performance at the City Ground, though the evening was not without its bizarre moments off the ball. While Sarina Wiegman’s side dismantled a stubborn Icelandic defence, a strange scene unfolded in the stands. Basil, the well-known and vocal England and Chelsea supporter, was unexpectedly escorted from the stadium by security during the match.

EnglandEngland vs Iceland
England v Australia - Women's International Friendly

Wiegman warns Lionesses ahead of Iceland clash

Sarina Wiegman has demanded that England hit their "top level" to overcome Iceland side in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier. Despite a recent clinical display against Ukraine, the Lionesses boss has urged her players to maintain tactical discipline and emotional control at a sold-out City Ground.

EnglandS. Wiegman
Chloe Kelly Alexia Putellas Sarina Wiegman England Spain composite

Lionesses to face Spain again in nightmare World Cup qualifying draw

England were handed a nightmare draw in qualifying for the 2027 Women's World Cup, with the Lionesses to battle Spain for the only automatic berth in the group. Sarina Wiegman's side were able to defeat La Roja in the Euro 2025 final back in July but finished as runners-up to the world champions in the Nations League earlier this year, having failed to deliver the same level of consistency across the group stage as the side boasting two Ballon d'Or winners, in Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati.

EnglandWorld Cup Qualification UEFA
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا

Yes, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is very accessible via public transport. You can use:

Train & Tube: White Hart Lane (Overground), Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia), Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters (Victoria Line).

Bus: Routes 149, 259, 279, 349, W3, with extra services on matchdays.

Shuttle: Free shuttles run from Alexandra Palace and Wood Green stations (advance booking required).

No, there is no public parking available on matchdays. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or park-and-ride services in nearby areas.

Matchday box office sales are limited and not guaranteed. It’s best to buy tickets in advance through the official Tottenham Hotspur website or authorised agencies such as Seat Unique for hospitality packages.

Yes, the stadium has a fully covered roof, ensuring that all seating areas are protected from the elements while maintaining excellent sightlines of the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, making it one of the largest stadiums in London and the UK.

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