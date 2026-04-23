فوس سور مير نظرة عامة
الترتيب
Premier League
|الترتيب
|فريق
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|له
|عليه
|+/-
|نقاط
|الأداء
|1
|Manchester City
|33
|21
|7
|5
|66
|29
|37
|70
|2
|Arsenal
|33
|21
|7
|5
|63
|26
|37
|70
|3
|Manchester United
|33
|16
|10
|7
|58
|45
|13
|58
|4
|Aston Villa
|33
|17
|7
|9
|47
|41
|6
|58
|5
|Liverpool
|33
|16
|7
|10
|54
|43
|11
|55
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا
Originally founded in 1884 as Leicester Fosse F.C., the club was reformed upon resumption of league football post World War I and was named Leicester City.
The club was bought by Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in 2010. Following his demise in 2018, his son Aiyawatt has taken over the reins at Leicester City. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha family was the founder of King Power International Group and bought the club via its subsidiary Asian Football Investments (AFI).
King Power Stadium has been Leicester City's home since 2002, replacing Filbert Street, which served as the club's home venue from 1891 to 2002.
King Power Stadium has a capacity of 32,259 and there have been plans to expand the stadium to a 40,000-seater since 2021.
Leicester City have seven trophies throughout their career, which includes their historic Premier League glory in the 2015-16 campaign, in addition to one FA Cup and three League Cups.
Leicester City have won just one top-flight title, which came in the 2015-16, regarded by many as one of the greatest sporting successes of all-time.
Former English defender Graham Cross has made the most appearances ever for Leicester City. Making his debut for the club at the age of 17 in 1960, the centre-back played 600 games
Arthur Chandler is Leicester City's all-time top goalscorer. Chandler was signed in 1923 when he was already 27 years old, but became one of the most significant signings for the club, scoring 273 goals across 12 seasons.
Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire, Jamie Vardy, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Les Ferdinand, Esteban Cambiasso, Alan Smith, Gordon Banks, and Peter Shilton are some of the most famous names to have donned the Leicester City shirt.
Leicester City's most famous managers ever are Matt Gillies, Sven-Goran Eriksson, Claudio Ranieri, and Brendan Rodgers.
Leicester City are nicknamed The Foxes, owing to the famous foxhunting tradition in Leicestershire.