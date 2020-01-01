بوجبا يستغل عيد ميلاده لجمع التبرعات لمساعدة مرضى كورونا
استغل بول بوجبا، لاعب مانشستر يونايتد، حفل عيد ميلاده لأجل جمع الأموال للتبرع لمصابي فيروس كورونا.
كورونا تسبب في إيقاف البطولات الأوروبية وأصاب عدد كبير من اللاعبين وبلغت الوفيات حول العالم نحو 6.500 مواطن.
وأثناء احتفال بوجبا بعيد ميلاده الـ 27 مساء اليوم، الأحد، أكد اللاعب رغبته في جمع 27 ألف إسترليني لأجل مساعدة المؤسسات العلاجية التي تتعامل مع فيروس كورونا.
وأكد اللاعب عبر حسابه بموقع "إنستجرام" أنّ التبرعات سوف تُوزع في البلدان التي تأثير بكورونا مثل الصين وإيطاليا وفرنسا وإسبانيا.
وكتب اللاعب عبر حسابه: "عيد الميلاد دائمًا ذكرى سعيدة، عائلتي وأصدقائي بخير. فيروس كورونا أصاب الجميع وانتشر على نطاق واسع وعانى منه الأطفال والفقراء والمحتاجين".
وتابع: "الوقت حان لأجل التعاون سويًا، وأتمنى جمع مبلغ 27 ألف إسترليني وسيتم صرفه لجلب الآتي: 333.332 قفازات طبية لأجل العاملين في مكافحة كورونا، 2777 قناع طبي للمساعدة على عدم نشر الفيروس، 9615 نظارة طبية".
كما أشار إلى تعاونه مع منظمة "يونيسف" التابعة للأمم المتحدة لأجل مكافحة كورونا.
It's my birthday and I'm always grateful that me, my family and friends are healthy. Nonetheless, not everybody is in good health right now.⠀ The #Coronavirus pandemic is affecting the health and lives of many, including children.⠀ The impact of a large-scale outbreak, especially on poor and vulnerable children, can be immense.⠀ ⠀ @UNICEF is helping prevent the spread of #Coronavirus by supplying vital medical supplies, consulting with communities and implementing prevention campaigns. It is a priority to stop the spread of this new virus, and the misinformation that’s spreading alongside it. ⠀ ⠀ At times like this we need to come together. 🤝⠀ ⠀ With your help, I am hoping today to raise £27,000 to help fight this war and I will double the amount if we reach the goal.⠀ If we manage to reach our target, it will be enough to provide:⠀ ⠀ * 333,332 pairs of disposable gloves for health workers +⠀ * 2,777 surgical masks to help prevent the disease spreading further +⠀ * 9,615 sets of vented goggles⠀ ⠀ To donate, go to my Facebook page or click on the link in my Bio.⠀ For more information: https://www.unicef.org.uk/coronavirus-facts/⠀ ⠀ Any amount will be welcome to help fight this war against #COVID19 💪🏾⠀ ⠀ Thank you for all the support 🙏🏾⠀ Stay safe!