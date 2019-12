دا كوستا لجمهور الاتحاد: سأعود للتدريبات ودعونا ننسى ما حدث

back to training with the group tomorrow .i would like to forget all happen this day ,now it's time for all of us to work hand in hand (player-administration-supporter) all together we can come back to the top and shine the club logo again. LET S WORK TOGETHER ,LET S WIN TOGETHER ,LET S ENJOY TOGETHER. Come on ittihad 💛🖤

A post shared by Manuel Marouan Da Costa 🇲🇦 (@manueldacosta_official) on Dec 1, 2019 at 8:14am PST