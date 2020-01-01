แขวนสตั๊ดครบ 1 ปี! ตอร์เรสอัพเดตชีวิตเตรียมผันตัวเป็นโค้ช

🇬🇧 Today is one year since I retired from football. I confess that when I was active I did not realize how quickly time goes ... Im getting use to a new reality. I have assumed that I am no longer a football player, while at the same time I am about to become a coach. In addition, we have celebrated that my beloved @liverpoolfc have won a @premierleague after 30 years and unfortunately football is played without supporters in the stands ,the element that makes this sport so special. In the middle of it all, we are experiencing a pandemic that leaves thousands of families broken. For this reason, the only thing I ask of you is that you be responsible and stay safe and healthy . My best wishes for everybody 🇪🇸 Hoy se cumple un año desde mi retirada del Fútbol. Confieso que cuando estaba en activo no me daba cuenta de lo rápido que pasa el tiempo... En todo este tramo me he acostumbrado a una nueva realidad. He aceptado que ya soy no soy jugador en activo, a la vez que estoy a punto de convertirme en entrenador. Además, hemos celebrado que mi querido @liverpoolfc ha ganado la @premierleague 30 años después, y lamentablemente el fútbol se juega sin público, el elemento que hace que este deporte sea tan especial. En medio de todo, vivimos una pandemia que deja miles de familias rotas. Por eso, lo único que os pido es que seáis responsables y os mantengáis sanos y salvos. Mis mejores deseos para todos.

