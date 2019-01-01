ยังไม่แขวนสตั๊ด! อเดบายอร์ลาอิสตันบูลหาความท้าทายใหม่

เอ็มมานูเอล อเดบายอร์ ดาวยิงจอมเก๋าของ อิสตันบูล บาซัคเซฮิร ประกาศอำลาแฟนบอลบนอินสตาแกรมส่วนตัว โดยให้เหตุผลว่าต้องการหาความท้าทายใหม่

กองหน้าวัย 35 ปี ย้ายมาอยู่กับทีมในเตอร์กิช ซูเปอร์ลีก ตั้งแต่เดือนมกราคม 2017 โดยลงเล่นไปทั้งหมด 76 นัด ทำไป 28 ประตูรวมทุกรายการ และพาต้นสังกัดจบอันดับ 2 ของตารางในฤดูกาลล่าสุด

🇹🇷 Sahada terinin son damlasına kadar savaşan @E_Adebayor'a katkılarından dolayı teşekkür eder, kariyerinde başarılar dileriz.🙏🏾



🇬🇧 We thank Adebayor, who fights to the last drop of his blood in the pitch, for his contributions to our club and wish him success in his career.🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jECMJd4Dny