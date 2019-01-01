ยังไม่แขวนสตั๊ด! อเดบายอร์ลาอิสตันบูลหาความท้าทายใหม่
เอ็มมานูเอล อเดบายอร์ ดาวยิงจอมเก๋าของ อิสตันบูล บาซัคเซฮิร ประกาศอำลาแฟนบอลบนอินสตาแกรมส่วนตัว โดยให้เหตุผลว่าต้องการหาความท้าทายใหม่
กองหน้าวัย 35 ปี ย้ายมาอยู่กับทีมในเตอร์กิช ซูเปอร์ลีก ตั้งแต่เดือนมกราคม 2017 โดยลงเล่นไปทั้งหมด 76 นัด ทำไป 28 ประตูรวมทุกรายการ และพาต้นสังกัดจบอันดับ 2 ของตารางในฤดูกาลล่าสุด
🇹🇷 Sahada terinin son damlasına kadar savaşan @E_Adebayor'a katkılarından dolayı teşekkür eder, kariyerinde başarılar dileriz.🙏🏾— İstanbul Başakşehir (@ibfk2014) 20 มิถุนายน 2562
🇬🇧 We thank Adebayor, who fights to the last drop of his blood in the pitch, for his contributions to our club and wish him success in his career.🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jECMJd4Dny
"ผมขอขอบคุณแฟนบอล, เพื่อนร่วมทีม, เมืองอิสตันบูล, สโมสรอิสตันบูล บาซัคเซฮิร และทุก ๆ คนที่มีส่วนร่วมในความสำเร็จของผม ผมได้รับการต้อนรับที่อบอุ่นและรู้สึกเหมือนบ้านในตุรกีแห่งนี้
ผมตัดสินใจย้ายออกโดยที่ทั้งสโมสรและผมตกลงร่วมกัน ความทรงจำทั้งหมดและช่วงเวลาแสนสนุกจะอยู่ในใจผมเสมอ สำหรับตอนนี้ ผมจะใช้เวลาพักผ่อนกับเพื่อนและครอบครัว
ขอบคุณอิสตันบูล ขอบคุณบาซัคเซฮิร ทุก ๆ คนรู้คงว่าผมชอบความท้าทาย ซึ่งผมกำลังมองหาการผจญภัยครั้งใหม่อยู่"
SEA, I would like to thank the fans, my teammates, the city of Istanbul, the club of @ibfk2014 and everyone involved in my success with the team. I received a strong welcome from the country as a whole and I completely feel at home in Turkey. The club and I have come to a mutual agreement and have decided to part ways. All those memories and funny moments we had will always stay fresh in my mind. For now, I will continue to work hard and enjoy my vacation with friends and family. Thank You Istanbul, Thank you Başakşehir ! As you all know me, I love challenges; so I am looking forward to the next adventure 🙏🏾💯🇹🇷🇹🇬🙌🏾❤️🙏🏾 #GodFirst #KeepMoving #WinningMood #LoveMyLife #Lifestyle #LoveMyJob #LiveLife #MarechalSEA #teamSEA #NoTimeToCheckTime #LifesGood💯