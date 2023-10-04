Ver EN VIVO ONLINE Defensa y Justicia vs Liga de Quito por la Semifinal de la Copa Sudamericana 2023: cuándo es, dónde y cómo verlo por internet en streaming y canal de TV

Defensa y Justicia recibe a Liga de Quito por la Semifinal de vuelta de la Copa Libertadores 2023. Con el estadio Néstor Díaz Pérez como escenario, se define al segundo finalista del certamen, con una clara ventaja para los ecuatorianos tras los primeros 90 minutos.
El Rey derrotó por 3-0 al Halcón en el partido de ida, disputado en el estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado. Paolo Guerrero fue la figura del compromiso con un doblete, mientras que Ezequiel Piovi marcó el tercer tanto de los Albos.
Defensa y Justicia conquistó el torneo continental en una oportunidad (2020). Por su parte, Liga de Quito tiene un trofeo del campeonato en sus vitrinas (2009).
DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA VS LIGA DE QUITO: FECHA Y HORA DEL INICIO
|PARTIDO
|Defensa y Justicia - Liga de Quito
|FECHA
|Miércoles, 4 de octubre
|HORA
|19:00 (ARG, CHI, BRA), 17:00 (COL), 16:00 (MEX), 18:00 (ET/USA)
|ESTADIO
|Néstor Díaz Pérez | Lanús, Argentina
CÓMO VER DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA VS LIGA DE QUITO ONLINE: CANALES Y TRANSMISIONES
|DirecTV Sports (Sudamérica), ESPN (Sudamérica y México), beIN Sports (USA)
|ONLINE: Star+ (Sudamérica y México), DirecTV Go (Sudamérica)
|Argentina
|DirecTV Sports: 610/611-1610/1611
ESPN: 104-105/1009 y 1011-1012 (Telecentro), 621-623/1621-1623 (DirecTV), 102-104 (Cablevisión)
|Chile
|DirecTV Sports: 610/611-1610/1611
ESPN: 840-843 (VTR), 621-624 (DirecTV)
|Colombia
|DirecTV Sports: 610 y 619
ESPN: 510-512 (Claro TV), 28-30 (Tigo); DirecTV 610 y 619
|México
|548/551 - 1548/1551/1559 (Sky), 895-897 (Izzi), 520/558/561 (Total Play)
|Estados Unidos
|860-861 (DishLatino)
CARA A CARA: LOS ÚLTIMOS 5 ENFRENTAMIENTOS
|27/09/2023
|LDU 3-0 Defensa y Justicia
|18/05/2022
|LDU 2-2 Defensa y Justicia
|28/04/2022
|Defensa y Justicia 1-2 LDU
FORMACIONES
DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA
A confirmar.
LIGA DE QUITO
A confirmar.